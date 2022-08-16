LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

LUTZ, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO