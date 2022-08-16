ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

fox13news.com

Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the brakes on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LUTZ, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

