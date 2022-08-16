Read full article on original website
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue leaders need a financial lifeline
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District needs a financial lifeline. The fire district operates three fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and Unincorporated Oakhurst.
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Palm Harbor motorcycle crash: FHP
Two people died and two more were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Palm Harbor on Saturday.
Air curtain incinerator project goes up in smoke after neighborhood fought back
A proposed ACI project was withdrawn after people living in Lutz voiced their concerns Thursday, saying they’re not welcome in their neighborhood.
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
Portion of US-19 to close this weekend
A major road closure will impact drivers in Pinellas County over the weekend.
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
Dad, 2 children struck by SUV crossing Sarasota crosswalk
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
70-year-old woman missing in St. Pete, has health problems, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
1 adult, 2 kids seriously injured after crash in Sarasota crosswalk: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV hit three people walking in a crosswalk on Thursday night which left them seriously injured.
‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the brakes on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz
LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Situation involving barricaded person in Brooksville home has been resolved
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a local alert for Brooksville on Friday morning after a verbal disturbance report escalated into a barricaded person.
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
