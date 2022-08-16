Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 137 Graduation
ISP Rebuilds with 305 New Troopers Added Since 2019. The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Bailey Continues To Blast Chicago
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blast Chicago over its issues with gun violence. Speaking yesterday during the GOP’s annual day at the Illinois State Fair, the state senator called Chicago a “hellhole.”. Bailey first used the term to describe Chicago in a televised debate...
Illinois Increasing Funding For Early Childhood Education
Illinois is boosting funding for Early Childhood Education by 54-million-dollars. The funds will serve 45-hundred additional Illinois students. Officials say evidence shows that early intervention services are essential in providing a strong socio-emotional and academic foundation for children. Colin McIntyre/jb.
Back-to-School Is Time to Review Emergency Preparedness Plans
As millions of children and college students go back to school this month, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) recommends that all families review their own emergency preparedness plans and school safety plans. Whether your children are in school, on a bus, at music practice, or with their traveling sports...
Governor Pritzker Declares August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois
The Alliance for Aviation Across America today applauded Governor J.B. Pritzker for recognizing August as “Aviation Appreciation Month.” According to the 2022 Illinois Aviation Economic Impact Analysis, airports annually contribute $9 billion to the state’s economy. “In Illinois, general aviation and our network of airports support the...
Back-To-School Expenses Could Bring Tax Benefits
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K through 12 students on their 2022 Illinois income tax returns. The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time K through 12 student under...
Illinois Unemployment Rate Drops Again
Illinois’ unemployment rate is down again. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate dropped by point-one percent last month to four-point-four percent. Non-farm payroll jobs jumped by more than 31-thousand. Colin McIntyre/jb.
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Listening Area Tomorrow
There’s a chance that those within our listening area could see strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance that strong to severe thunderstorms could move through Central Illinois tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms looks to be from 3:00pm to Midnight.
