ISP Rebuilds with 305 New Troopers Added Since 2019. The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO