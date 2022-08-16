ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown

(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
GEORGIA STATE
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network

ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
POLITICS
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Brian Kemp
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon

A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
OREGON STATE
