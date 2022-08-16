Read full article on original website
Doris Miller
Doris Miller, age 93, of Winthrop, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment at the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, August 19, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Winthrop.
Wright County Fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Wright County Wednesday morning. At just after 9:30am, crews responded to a residence at 599 Central Avenue West in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called and when they arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
Names/Info Released on Fatal Crash Near Silver Lake
Authorities have released more information on the fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and 21-year-old Fanny Ramirez Perez, both of Montevideo, died at the scene. They were driver and passenger in a car that was traveling westbound on Highway 7. Another passenger, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. Authorities say no one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in...
McLeod Co Fair Begins/Free Gate Admission
The McLeod County Fair begins today (Thursday). And to celebrate the 150th Edition, the McLeod County Agricultural Association is offering free gate admission to all attendees of this year’s fair. Officials say this is a one-time opportunity made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that...
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
