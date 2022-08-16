ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

GUEST COLUMN: Consider other options for county landfill

I shared these thoughts at the Franklin County Commission work session Aug. 8:. I am not here to debate the current proposal for the multi-state mega dump that is in front of you. I think it is obviously a poor solution for the county, and I think you know why. Based on the information coming out in op-eds in local newspapers and the heavy Facebook traffic, the Todd Centre will likely be required for the public hearing.
Bay Tree Council releases slate of shows for 2022-23

The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay has announced shows for its 2022-2023 season. The first production, “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, will be staged Nov. 10-13. The dinner theater production, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick, will be Feb. 9-12, 2023; and the third and final production of the season, “Doublewide, Texas” by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones and Jamie Wooten, will be April 27-30, 2023.
Wal-Mart adds tag scanning cameras

HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Council approved entering an agreement with Wal-Mart to purchase two camera systems at the Wal-Mart property. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page stated that Wal-Mart will purchase one of the camera systems while the city will purchase the other.
RPL’s Perla Martinez wins ALLA award

Russellville Public Library assistant Perla Martinez received recognition July 31 at the annual conference of the Alabama Library Association in Montgomery. She was nominated and selected for a Library Roll of Honor Award for her continued contributions toward library services to the traditionally underserved populations in Alabama. “I love working...
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
