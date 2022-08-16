Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
GUEST COLUMN: Consider other options for county landfill
I shared these thoughts at the Franklin County Commission work session Aug. 8:. I am not here to debate the current proposal for the multi-state mega dump that is in front of you. I think it is obviously a poor solution for the county, and I think you know why. Based on the information coming out in op-eds in local newspapers and the heavy Facebook traffic, the Todd Centre will likely be required for the public hearing.
Lawrence County GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says
The Lawrence County Republican Party is under scrutiny after the organization's Facebook page used a photo of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The party's new chairman is also facing calls to step down from his role on the county's school board.
Franklin County Times
Bay Tree Council releases slate of shows for 2022-23
The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay has announced shows for its 2022-2023 season. The first production, “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, will be staged Nov. 10-13. The dinner theater production, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick, will be Feb. 9-12, 2023; and the third and final production of the season, “Doublewide, Texas” by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones and Jamie Wooten, will be April 27-30, 2023.
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Lawrence County Republican Party apologizes for GOP logo with Ku Klux Klan imagery
The head of the Lawrence County Republican Party apologized Monday after the organization’s Facebook page used a photo of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery, saying the hooded figures shown in the photo “do not represent the views or beliefs” of the group. Shanon...
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
Residents voice concerns about highly-traveled bridge
The Florence Town And Gown Task Force has posted a survey to hear the public's opinion on the Pine Street Bridge.
myjrpaper.com
Wal-Mart adds tag scanning cameras
HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Council approved entering an agreement with Wal-Mart to purchase two camera systems at the Wal-Mart property. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page stated that Wal-Mart will purchase one of the camera systems while the city will purchase the other.
Franklin County Times
RPL’s Perla Martinez wins ALLA award
Russellville Public Library assistant Perla Martinez received recognition July 31 at the annual conference of the Alabama Library Association in Montgomery. She was nominated and selected for a Library Roll of Honor Award for her continued contributions toward library services to the traditionally underserved populations in Alabama. “I love working...
Franklin County Times
Russellville student sings as part of youth choir at World Games ceremonies
For 14-year-old Lakin Derrick, now a freshman at Russellville High School, this summer brought the exciting opportunity to sing as one of 80-85 children in the youth choir in the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Games in Birmingham. “Most of the songs we sang with the adult choir,...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
WAAY-TV
'This can't happen to anybody else': Elementary student dropped off at wrong bus stop in Athens
A little boy in Athens is home safe after being dropped off at the wrong bus stop. It happened Monday and was the first day 5-year-old Raylan had ever taken the bus to iAcademy at Athens Elementary School. His parents told WAAY 31 they aren't upset with the school, but...
Maryland woman indicted for murder in Limestone County
A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.
Alabama man arrested by U.S. Marshals after year-long search
A New Hope man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for illegally possessing 18 firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
