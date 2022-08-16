Several birds covered in oil from Charleston restaurant admitted to wildlife rehab center

Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
Charleston City Paper
7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston
As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of! Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower […]
The Post and Courier
Bailey: When King Street had room for the ‘World’s Most Tattooed Man’
As kids in the 1950s, we used to line up outside old Mr. Grimshaw’s fence to watch him mow the grass. It was the summer, it was hot, and he was out there in his gym shorts with no shirt. We had never seen anything like him. Bill Grimshaw...
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend
It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
sclawyersweekly.com
68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M
A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
South Carolina may be known for its traditional Southern cuisine, or even regional dishes like Carolina-style barbecue, but the Palmetto State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
live5news.com
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022
BOWLES, Robert Hasselle, 79, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CARLTON, Donald Leroy, 70, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JONES, Elizabeth Marie Truitt, 98, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. NICHOLS, Joyce H., 90, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements...
WJCL
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
The Post and Courier
Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Post House Inn
Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
