Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, threatens his TB12 trainer
Months after he ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown is still airing grievances against his former quarterback and his personal trainer. Brown, whose sideline tirade during the Bucs’ road game against the New York Jets last season included removing most of his...
'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys
The Cowboys owner does not sound too interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Following Punishment Announcement
This Thursday morning, an official Deshaun Watson punishment was announced. The Browns quarterback is facing an 11-game suspension and will have to pay a $5 million fine to charity. Just moments ago, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam responded to the NFL and NFLPA's punishment decision on Watson. He fully supports his...
NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension increased from 6 games to 11 — and now he also has to pay a $5 million fine to charity, report says
Watson was previously facing a suspension of 6 games until the NFL and NFLPA came to a new agreement Thursday.
An Early Look at Giants' Options if They Move on from Daniel Jones
The Giants have a big decision about quarterback Daniel Jones after this year. Let's go through their options as they stand today in terms of free agency and the draft if Jones isn't the answer.
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Warren establishing himself as No. 2 Steelers rusher
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has reportedly established himself as the second running back on the depth chart, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports. What It Means:. Benny Snell has been a handcuff option as long as he's been in the league, but now, it seems as...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Jets’ Joe Flacco in the Spotlight
The Steelers’ top draft pick and the Jets’ backup quarterback could see considerable playing time. Plus, Justin Fields is under pressure, and two other players making noise for the Chiefs and 49ers.
numberfire.com
Panthers resting Baker Mayfield Friday night
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be rested in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mayfield is reportedly expected to be named the Panthers' Week 1 starter versus the Cleveland Browns, but the team has yet to make an announcement and Sam Darnold will also sit out Friday, so nothing is official yet. P.J. Walker is expected to make the start against the Patriots on Friday night.
ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’
ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team. The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season. RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on...
Saquon Barkley's big takeaway from Tyrod Taylor: 'He smells good, man'
Asked what he has learned about new backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Saquon Barkley elected to comment Taylor on…the way he smells, of all things.
Yardbarker
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals He Underwent Non-Football Procedure
Jones said the procedure, which he characterized as non-football related, was done earlier in the year. The fourth-year quarterback missed six games last year after spraining his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were very coy about Jones's injury and had hoped he might be able to return to contact activities, but that was not the case.
Comments / 1