ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Warren establishing himself as No. 2 Steelers rusher

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has reportedly established himself as the second running back on the depth chart, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports. What It Means:. Benny Snell has been a handcuff option as long as he's been in the league, but now, it seems as...
numberfire.com

Panthers resting Baker Mayfield Friday night

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be rested in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mayfield is reportedly expected to be named the Panthers' Week 1 starter versus the Cleveland Browns, but the team has yet to make an announcement and Sam Darnold will also sit out Friday, so nothing is official yet. P.J. Walker is expected to make the start against the Patriots on Friday night.
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team. The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season. RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on...
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals He Underwent Non-Football Procedure

Jones said the procedure, which he characterized as non-football related, was done earlier in the year. The fourth-year quarterback missed six games last year after spraining his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were very coy about Jones's injury and had hoped he might be able to return to contact activities, but that was not the case.
