Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Detective Baneski in 14th year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Detective Elvis Baneski is in his 14th year with the department. He works days and is on-call for major incidents and serves as one of RPD’s bike patrol officers. Baneski is currently assigned to the investigations division. He’s responsible for follow-up investigations and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Movie films in Rochelle, Creston: ‘We fell in love with the area’
ROCHELLE — A movie crew recently wrapped up filming in the area including locations in Rochelle and Creston. “Dandelions” stars Scott Michael Foster, Kate Cobb and Kevin Bigley and is about a writer that returns to his rural hometown filled with the friends and places that he’s used as inspiration in his successful novels.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 14-18
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 14 at 12:29 p.m. Elena E. Perez, 30, of DeKalb was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Sept. 23 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 17 at 7:28 p.m. Stephanie A. O’Neill, 33, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and obstructing and transferred.
