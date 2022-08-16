ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Communications Supervisor Nambo in 19th year

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Communications Supervisor Luisa Nambo is in her 19th year with RPD. She’s responsible for managing the department’s dispatch center and day-to-day operations including supervising the dispatch team. Nambo graduated from Rochelle Township High School and attended Kishwaukee College. She has specialized training...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Detective Baneski in 14th year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Detective Elvis Baneski is in his 14th year with the department. He works days and is on-call for major incidents and serves as one of RPD’s bike patrol officers. Baneski is currently assigned to the investigations division. He’s responsible for follow-up investigations and...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Movie films in Rochelle, Creston: ‘We fell in love with the area’

ROCHELLE — A movie crew recently wrapped up filming in the area including locations in Rochelle and Creston. “Dandelions” stars Scott Michael Foster, Kate Cobb and Kevin Bigley and is about a writer that returns to his rural hometown filled with the friends and places that he’s used as inspiration in his successful novels.
ROCHELLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Rochelle, IL
Education
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 14-18

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 14 at 12:29 p.m. Elena E. Perez, 30, of DeKalb was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Sept. 23 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 17 at 7:28 p.m. Stephanie A. O’Neill, 33, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and obstructing and transferred.
ROCHELLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy