nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
WIFR
‘Broadband for All’ initiative to span several Northern Illinois counties
STATELINE - An initiative between several area counties will soon offer rural areas more reliable Wi-Fi for all residents across the stateline. Boone is one of at least four counties participating in the “Broadband for All Cohort” to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities. Pamela Lopez-Fettes with Growth Dimensions got the idea when she was approached by a local business several years ago.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
WIFR
Police caution first day of school posts on social media
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Store shelves of school supplies are empty and backpacks are filled as kids begin their first days of school. Parents also share their child’s first-day excitement on social media, but how safe is it?. “You know the internet is amazing you know we all can...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
Benefit for former Belvidere football coach fighting cancer
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A long-time local football coach learned that he has cancer this past spring, so the community came together for a fundraiser on Saturday. The benefit for Chuck Leonard was held at Coach’s Corner in Belvidere. There was a dunk tank, bags tournament, live music, food and more. Friends said that the […]
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Rockford Rescue Mission needs volunteers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is calling on the public for help in feeding those in need. Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers. Administrators said that they, like many others, have been hit hard by labor shortages. Plus, the mission is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases in its program departments. […]
Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes
Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Byron, IL USA
I found my heart in a little bush outside the library in the shade. I was taking a break from my first day at a new job. Really made my day!!!!
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Says Thank You and Farewell to an Old and Faithful Friend
When the Dixon Park Board meeting Wednesday night came to an end it was also time to say good-bye to an old and faithful friend. Wednesday night the board held their final meeting at the now closed park office at 804 Palmyra Street. The house was donated to the park district in 1972 and has been the office ever since. Come Monday the district will officially open its new office at the facility on the North Side of Dixon.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 3:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N Perryville Road and Olde Creek Road in Rockford for a auto accident. Three ambulances were needed to transport the injured to local hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area...
