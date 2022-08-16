ROCHELLE — Before getting involved with the Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the name William Porter didn’t mean anything to Laurie Perry. Perry is the DAR chapter’s regent. A requirement of joining DAR is being able to trace your ancestry to a patriot of the American Revolution. Porter was a private and a volunteer soldier and served in the militia in his community before enlisting in the continental army for a year and getting directly involved in the Revolutionary War. Porter is Perry’s seventh great grandfather. She has two other patriots in her lineage as well.

