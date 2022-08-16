Read full article on original website
AdWeek
The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace
Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Use the Carhartt Bitmoji Outfits
Snap Inc. partnered with apparel brand Carhartt to add Carhartt Bitmoji outfits to Snapchat....
AdWeek
Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch
Vice World News will become one of the few global news publishers with an...
AdWeek
Meta Shortens Edit Window on Political Ads
To tackle misinformation around the November U.S. midterms, Meta will no longer allow any edits to social, political or electoral ads that have previously...
AdWeek
TikTok Unveils Shopping Ads Suite of 3 Commerce Products
TikTok introduced its newest suite of commerce products, Shopping Ads, with the aim of...
AdWeek
Cutwater Brings a Musical Harvest Snaps Experience to TikTok Users
Cutwater, an indie agency that recently became the digital creative AOR for snack brand Harvest Snaps, is kicking off the partnership with a TikTok experience. The music-inspired campaign is designed to appeal to college students in the U.S. starting this fall. College students comprise a market of conscientious spenders who...
AdWeek
Comscore and Yahoo's CTV Partnership Makes Streaming Ad Campaigns Brand Safe
Comscore and Yahoo have partnered in a connected TV deal that aims to bring brand protection to streaming ad campaigns.
AdWeek
Rick Astley Recreates His Iconic Music Video for AAA
Rick Astley is reprising the classic 1987 music video that has provided fodder for more than a decade's worth of memes...
AdWeek
Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million
Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix's fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
AdWeek
Cameo Live 10-Minute Video Calls Debut
Cameo introduced Cameo Live, enabling fans to book 10-minute video calls with the thousands...
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier
Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
AdWeek
Revolt Launches Podcast Network With Suite of New Shows
Black-owned media company Revolt announced the launch of its own podcast network with a slate of new content on music, lifestyle, business and comedy from Black personalities and perspectives.
AdWeek
American Beauty Meets Soccer Frenzy in Sports Betting Brand’s ‘Mischievous’ Campaign
Even as rules around gambling advertising tighten across Europe, sports betting remains a crowded category in the U.K. To stand out...
AdWeek
Here Are the 2022 Brand Genius Honorees
Adweek is proud to announce its 2022 class of Brand Genius honorees. For nearly three decades, the Brand Genius Award has...
AdWeek
Marketers Must Balance Media Mix to Collapse Brand and Performance Silos
Siloing brand and performance marketing efforts is becoming less common as marketers yearn for a more holistic approach, according to a new report by growth marketing agency 3Q/DEPT. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Nandika Chatterjee. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is...
AdWeek
If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset
Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
AdWeek
DirecTV's Latest Mash-Up Ad Gets a Few Real Housewives Ready for Some Football
Whatever your fandom may be, sports or reality TV, chances are you know the pain of trying to...
NFL・
Six Flags gets treated like a 'day-care center for teenagers.' Its CEO is not happy
Teenagers flock to Six Flags amusement parks thanks to low prices and thrilling rides. The company isn't thrilled about it.
AdWeek
Wednesday Addams Is Arriving on Netflix and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Wednesday, Peacock’s Vampire Academy, Hulu’s The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 and Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Filmmaker Tim Burton (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) brings his own ghoulish take on the Addams Family with the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a sleuthing, supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega stars in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
AdWeek
McDonald’s Turns Its Trash Into Gold for Customers Who Keep the Netherlands Tidy
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. In a bid to combat the issues its discarded packaging can create in the neighborhoods around its Netherlands’ restaurants, McDonald’s has...
