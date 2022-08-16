Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Wednesday, Peacock’s Vampire Academy, Hulu’s The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 and Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Filmmaker Tim Burton (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) brings his own ghoulish take on the Addams Family with the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a sleuthing, supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega stars in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

