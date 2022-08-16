ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace

Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Snapchat: How to Use the Carhartt Bitmoji Outfits

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. partnered with apparel brand Carhartt to add Carhartt Bitmoji outfits to Snapchat....
APPAREL
AdWeek

Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Vice World News will become one of the few global news publishers with an...
WORLD
AdWeek

Meta Shortens Edit Window on Political Ads

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. To tackle misinformation around the November U.S. midterms, Meta will no longer allow any edits to social, political or electoral ads that have previously...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticker#Social Media Week Europe#Ogilvy#Wendy#Meta#Reels
AdWeek

TikTok Unveils Shopping Ads Suite of 3 Commerce Products

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). TikTok introduced its newest suite of commerce products, Shopping Ads, with the aim of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Cutwater Brings a Musical Harvest Snaps Experience to TikTok Users

Cutwater, an indie agency that recently became the digital creative AOR for snack brand Harvest Snaps, is kicking off the partnership with a TikTok experience. The music-inspired campaign is designed to appeal to college students in the U.S. starting this fall. College students comprise a market of conscientious spenders who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Rick Astley Recreates His Iconic Music Video for AAA

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Rick Astley is reprising the classic 1987 music video that has provided fodder for more than a decade’s worth of memes...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AdWeek

Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix’s fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Cameo Live 10-Minute Video Calls Debut

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Cameo introduced Cameo Live, enabling fans to book 10-minute video calls with the thousands...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier

Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Revolt Launches Podcast Network With Suite of New Shows

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Black-owned media company Revolt announced the launch of its own podcast network with a slate of new content on music, lifestyle, business and comedy from Black personalities and perspectives.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Here Are the 2022 Brand Genius Honorees

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Adweek is proud to announce its 2022 class of Brand Genius honorees. For nearly three decades, the Brand Genius Award has...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Marketers Must Balance Media Mix to Collapse Brand and Performance Silos

Siloing brand and performance marketing efforts is becoming less common as marketers yearn for a more holistic approach, according to a new report by growth marketing agency 3Q/DEPT. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Nandika Chatterjee. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset

Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

DirecTV's Latest Mash-Up Ad Gets a Few Real Housewives Ready for Some Football

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Whatever your fandom may be, sports or reality TV, chances are you know the pain of trying to...
NFL
AdWeek

Wednesday Addams Is Arriving on Netflix and 3 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Wednesday, Peacock’s Vampire Academy, Hulu’s The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 and Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Filmmaker Tim Burton (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) brings his own ghoulish take on the Addams Family with the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a sleuthing, supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega stars in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy