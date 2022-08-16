The 10 most expensive bourbons in the world (as of 2022)
How much?!Bourbon's popularity has grown over the past 10-plus years, with more people exploring the vast selections of the infamously significant part of Americana. And while many of the bourbons available today have price tags within a reasonable comparison to other spirits, there are also a few that tip the scales of commerce, leaving many with an unlikely set of questions: Is this a car? Or a bourbon? With that in mind, here are the 10 most expensive bottles on average in the world, according to the data tallied at Wine-Searcher ...
Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 21 Year OldAverage Price: $8607
Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 24 Year OldAverage Price: $9999
Michter's 25 Year Old Single BarrelAverage Price: $10,459
Michter's Celebration Sour MashAverage Price: $13,227
Colonel EH Taylor Warehouse C Tornado SurvivorAverage Price: $13,918
Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year OldAverage Price: $14,999
Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare 20 Year OldAverage Price: $15,915
The Last Drop Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight BourbonAverage Price: $18,320
Colonel EH Taylor Old Fashioned Sour MashAverage Price: $24,719
Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year OldAverage Price: $33,438
