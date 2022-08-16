ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 most expensive bourbons in the world (as of 2022)

By Richard Suter
 3 days ago

How much?!

Bourbon's popularity has grown over the past 10-plus years, with more people exploring the vast selections of the infamously significant part of Americana. And while many of the bourbons available today have price tags within a reasonable comparison to other spirits, there are also a few that tip the scales of commerce, leaving many with an unlikely set of questions: Is this a car? Or a bourbon? With that in mind, here are the 10 most expensive bottles on average in the world, according to the data tallied at
Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 21 Year Old

Average Price: $8607

Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 24 Year Old

Average Price: $9999

Michter's 25 Year Old Single Barrel

Average Price: $10,459

Michter's Celebration Sour Mash

Average Price: $13,227

Colonel EH Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Survivor

Average Price: $13,918

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year Old

Average Price: $14,999

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare 20 Year Old

Average Price: $15,915

The Last Drop Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Average Price: $18,320

Colonel EH Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash

Average Price: $24,719

Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old

Average Price: $33,438

