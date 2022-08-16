ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Griggs, Actress From ‘Another World,’ ‘One Life to Live,’ Dead at 49

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Photo: Everett Collection

Robyn Griggs, known for her role in the NBC soap opera Another World, has died following a cervical cancer diagnosis, as confirmed to USA Today. She was 49.

The actress’ Facebook page made the announcement on Saturday (Aug. 13), writing, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”

They continued, “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”

Griggs was open about her stage four diagnosis, which she first found out about in 2020. In a Facebook post from last month, she updated her fans, revealing she had four new tumors.

“Unfortunately, I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node,” she wrote. “So in pain and I go to chemo Monday am. I told them whatever it takes. I’m in for the fight. I’ll be very sore, nauseous etc, but who knows, maybe it works and relieves some pain. You never know. Please keep those prayers coming. Hugs to all!!!”

The page posted again on Aug. 11, announcing Griggs would be entering into hospice care. While asking for prayers, they wrote, “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational.”

Griggs is best known for her soap opera roles as Stephanie Hobart in ABC’s One Life to Live, in which she starred from 1991 to 1992, and Maggie Cory in Another World from 1993 to 1995.

Fellow soap opera peers have been grieving the actress as well as fellow Another World star Anne Heche, who tragically passed last week. Alla Korot, who played Jenna in Another World from 1991 to 1992, remembered both women.

“Robyn was always very kind and upbeat. A lovely actress who was also very humble & grounded,” she said, per Digital Journal. “She was extra special, that’s why she returned to heaven early. Terrible week losing Anne Heche and Robyn so young.”

Griggs is survived by her husband, Mark Wiley.

Lisa Lee
3d ago

Michele Martin
3d ago

Another beautiful life lost to Cancer, my condolences to her family and friends.May her beautiful soul rest in Heavenly peace.

