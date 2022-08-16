ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

EDITORIAL: Political bravery is putting country above party

When elected leaders put party before country, Americans are diminished as a society: We grow cynical; we believe less; we vote less. Every so often, however, we witness a leader who takes a principled stand, at odds with the party leaders or supporters (or both) and ultimately against his or her own self-interest. In our era of partisan warfare, these principled acts amount to political bravery, and they are essential to democracy — helping replenish our belief in leadership and, in some cases, our trust in the rule of law being followed.
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Proposed water rate charges are misguided

A $42.8 million water bond issue passed by Columbia voters in 2018 was to be dedicated to fund rehabilitation projects for the aging McBaine Water Treatment Plant, the West Ash Pump Station, the new Southeast Booster Pump Station and the Southwest Elevated Storage Tank. The original bond issue forecast the...
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Treatment of Police Review Board member has been shabby

In years past, the Columbia Citizen Police Review Board has sent two members to the National Association of Civilian Oversight conference, which takes place every September. Earlier this year, December Harmon, a member of the CPRB, expressed interest in attending the September 2022 conference. About opinions in the Missourian: The...
Columbia Missourian

MU Health Care to host Novavax vaccination event Tuesday

MU Health Care will offer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a special vaccination event from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at South Providence Medical Park in Columbia, according to a news release. Anyone 18 and older who have not yet started their COVID-19 vaccine series can get...
Columbia Missourian

Judge to bring jury from Greene County in one Fiji hazing case

A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall will receive a jury from outside of Boone County. If criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, go to trial, jurors will be selected from Greene County.
Columbia Missourian

What parents need to know about the upcoming school year

With the 2022-2023 school year around the corner, Columbia Public Schools is preparing to receive students and new educators in “a much better position than last year,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. The district expects to have at least as many students enrolled as last year, a total...
Columbia Missourian

American Airlines to temporarily cut flights at COU in November

American Airlines will temporarily cut flights at the Columbia Regional Airport during November, airport manager Mike Parks said. Columbia will only see two flights to Dallas-Fort Worth until after Thanksgiving, instead of three. Chicago flights will not be affected, he said.
Columbia Missourian

Novavax vaccine now available in Boone County

Those interested in receiving the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine can now do so through Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). Novavax, which is available only to those 18 and older, is a protein vaccine like the Hepatitis B vaccine. Conversely, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines use mRNA.
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
