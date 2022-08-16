Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
WKTV
Dave Portnoy rates Utica restaurants as part of One Bite Pizza Reviews
UTICA, N.Y. – David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was in Utica at the end of July to try pizza from three local restaurants for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. Portnoy stopped by O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street, Slice on Genesee Street and Nina’s Pizza, also on Genesee Street.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
petbusiness
CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
localsyr.com
Liverpool couple gets married in courthouse instead of having their ‘fairytale wedding’ due to high inflation
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic forced couples to push back their weddings to now cutting back on expenses for their big day because of rising inflation. The cost of getting married is costing couples more than they expected. Many of them are now shifting to a smaller...
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
Some Central New Yorkers to see double-digit health insurance rate hikes in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some Central New Yorkers covered by small group and individual health insurance plans will see double-digit rate hikes in their premiums next year under increases approved by the state. The state Department of Financial Services announced today it approved increases ranging from 0.5% to 16.5% in...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
waer.org
Syracuse wants to give residents a tree, and they'll take care of it too
Only about a quarter of the ARPA funding allocated to restoring and protecting Syracuse’s tree canopy has been used since the money was approved last summer. City Arborist Steve Harris told Common Councilors Wednesday they’re ready to pick up the pace of planting new trees. "Our goals are...
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
