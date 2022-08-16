ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Comments / 0

Related
multihousingnews.com

Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liverpool, NY
WKTV

Dave Portnoy rates Utica restaurants as part of One Bite Pizza Reviews

UTICA, N.Y. – David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was in Utica at the end of July to try pizza from three local restaurants for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. Portnoy stopped by O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street, Slice on Genesee Street and Nina’s Pizza, also on Genesee Street.
UTICA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property

The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
SKANEATELES, NY
petbusiness

CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Service Business#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Furniture Today
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy