After they moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2019, it took a while for Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young to find the sweeping midcentury modern home they now share with their children, Marcel and Marguerite, ages eight and three. The view “sealed the deal,” says Young, explaining how the couple’s three-year search halted on a dark winter night when they first viewed the property, situated on one of the verdant peaks above Beverly Hills, and encountered its magnificent vista. With Los Angeles twinkling below through the glass-walled great room, which now incorporates their dining, living, and lounge areas, they knew they had found the perfect dwelling for their family. “The entire city—from Long Beach to downtown—lights up for us every single night,” adds Young, a California-born artist who emerged in the New York art scene in the early 2000s.

