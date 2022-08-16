Chloe Sheth, a former Clemson University student, has joined the team of riding instructors at Walterboro’s Premier’s Riding School. Sheth began her riding career around the age of ten, and has competed on the hunter/jumper circuit. She reminisced that one of her favorite memories in the show ring was winning a class on a pony that she had helped train at his first show. “It was nice to see the progress he made, and bringing home the blue ribbon was just a bonus,” Sheth said. She’s currently putting the finishing touches on two ponies of her own that will be used as lesson horses as well as shown in the hunter ring.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO