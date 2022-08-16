Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walterborolive.com
Bank of the Lowcountry welcomes Chase Talbert as new City Executive - Charleston
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON, SC – Bank of the Lowcountry announces Chase Talbert as its new City Executive – Charleston. In his role, Talbert will focus on growing commercial relationships in the Charleston area and in other growth markets as the bank expands. He will be based in the Mount Pleasant branch.
walterborolive.com
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party
Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 8/23/22
The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working. According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.
walterborolive.com
CCHS seniors awarded Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship
PRESS RELEASE - The Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship was established to help Colleton County students who aspire to attend South Carolina State University. Recipients of the scholarship were required to possess at minimum a 3.0 GPA. To date, the Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship Committee has awarded over $100,000 to deserving students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots shooter remains behind bars
The man accused of murder at the Sure Shots pool hall near Walterboro is still behind bars. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, has not received bond and remains in custody at the Colleton Detention Center, as of press deadline on Monday. Kinnard is charged with murder, grand larceny, and possession...
walterborolive.com
Guardian ad Litem Program to Host Free Training for Potential Volunteers
[Walterboro, S.C., August 10, 2022] The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, 2022, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Colleton County. Colleton County residents who have a concern...
walterborolive.com
Calling all Colleton County anglers and hunters!
We want to see your successful hunts and fishing trips this fall. If you made a harvest you’re especially proud of, and/or if the hunt had a unique story attached to it, please feel free to email Jessica at jessica@lowcountry.com to talk to us about being featured. If you’re...
walterborolive.com
New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board
Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walterborolive.com
Catalytic converter thefts drop in Colleton
Thieves stealing the catalytic converters from cars in Colleton County has been an ongoing problem for more than a year. However, local authorities say this type of crime slowly starts to decrease throughout Colleton’s footprint. In 2021, 91 reported cases of catalytic converters were reported stolen off of vehicles...
walterborolive.com
Colleton voters should learn about election candidates
It’s election season, and Colleton County voters should be getting ready to head to the polls to vote in November. The Nov. 8th general election will include the candidates on several statewide offices, including the Governor of South Carolina. It will also include offices to the S.C. House and S.C. Senate, along with many local offices.
walterborolive.com
Church hosts back to school event for Ritter community
Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.
walterborolive.com
Suspects still sought in woman’s murder
Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting to death a Lowcountry woman. On July 1st, at about 8 a.m., deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a grisly crime scene on Featherbed Road, outside of Walterboro. There, they found 32-year-old Dominique Holmes, of Summerville, unresponsive in her car. She was slumped over in her car when deputies arrived on scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
walterborolive.com
Premier’s Riding School welcomes new instructor
Chloe Sheth, a former Clemson University student, has joined the team of riding instructors at Walterboro’s Premier’s Riding School. Sheth began her riding career around the age of ten, and has competed on the hunter/jumper circuit. She reminisced that one of her favorite memories in the show ring was winning a class on a pony that she had helped train at his first show. “It was nice to see the progress he made, and bringing home the blue ribbon was just a bonus,” Sheth said. She’s currently putting the finishing touches on two ponies of her own that will be used as lesson horses as well as shown in the hunter ring.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School District Awards
Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
walterborolive.com
USDA Invests $30 Million for Infrastructure and Education Facility Upgrades in Rural South Carolina
New Infrastructure Will Improve and Support a Growing Economy for Thousands of People in South Carolina. SANTEE S.C., Aug. 8, 2022 - U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and Congressman James Clyburn (S.C. District 6) today announced $30 million in investments that will create opportunities for students and improve infrastructure for thousands of people in South Carolina. USDA is investing $11.8 million to improve the Santee Wastewater Treatment Plant. USDA is also investing $18 million to construct a new Student Activity and Community Center at Claflin University.
walterborolive.com
Dominic Kahee named head basketball coach
August 9, 2022 - Colleton County School District announced August 9, 2022 that Dominic Kahee has been selected for the head basketball coach position at Colleton County High School. Kahee is a native of North Charleston, South Carolina, has over six years of athletic coaching experience, having worked as an...
walterborolive.com
Friday Night Lights Returns
Summer workouts are over, pre-season camps are history, and there are no more scrimmages. Colleton Prep and Colleton County High will play their first games of the season Friday night. Colleton Prep will be hosting Florence Christian Academy, while the Cougars will be traveling to Hampton to take on the Wade Hampton Red Devils. Kick-off for both games will be at 7:30.
Comments / 0