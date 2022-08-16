ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

walterborolive.com

Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party

Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WALTERBORO, SC
CRIME REPORTS - 8/23/22

CRIME REPORTS - 8/23/22

The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working. According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

CCHS seniors awarded Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE - The Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship was established to help Colleton County students who aspire to attend South Carolina State University. Recipients of the scholarship were required to possess at minimum a 3.0 GPA. To date, the Dr. Harold Powell Scholarship Committee has awarded over $100,000 to deserving students.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots shooter remains behind bars

The man accused of murder at the Sure Shots pool hall near Walterboro is still behind bars. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, has not received bond and remains in custody at the Colleton Detention Center, as of press deadline on Monday. Kinnard is charged with murder, grand larceny, and possession...
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Guardian ad Litem Program to Host Free Training for Potential Volunteers

[Walterboro, S.C., August 10, 2022] The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, 2022, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Colleton County. Colleton County residents who have a concern...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Calling all Colleton County anglers and hunters!

We want to see your successful hunts and fishing trips this fall. If you made a harvest you’re especially proud of, and/or if the hunt had a unique story attached to it, please feel free to email Jessica at jessica@lowcountry.com to talk to us about being featured. If you’re...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board

Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Catalytic converter thefts drop in Colleton

Thieves stealing the catalytic converters from cars in Colleton County has been an ongoing problem for more than a year. However, local authorities say this type of crime slowly starts to decrease throughout Colleton’s footprint. In 2021, 91 reported cases of catalytic converters were reported stolen off of vehicles...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton voters should learn about election candidates

It’s election season, and Colleton County voters should be getting ready to head to the polls to vote in November. The Nov. 8th general election will include the candidates on several statewide offices, including the Governor of South Carolina. It will also include offices to the S.C. House and S.C. Senate, along with many local offices.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Church hosts back to school event for Ritter community

Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.
RITTER, SC
walterborolive.com

Suspects still sought in woman’s murder

Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting to death a Lowcountry woman. On July 1st, at about 8 a.m., deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a grisly crime scene on Featherbed Road, outside of Walterboro. There, they found 32-year-old Dominique Holmes, of Summerville, unresponsive in her car. She was slumped over in her car when deputies arrived on scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Premier’s Riding School welcomes new instructor

Chloe Sheth, a former Clemson University student, has joined the team of riding instructors at Walterboro’s Premier’s Riding School. Sheth began her riding career around the age of ten, and has competed on the hunter/jumper circuit. She reminisced that one of her favorite memories in the show ring was winning a class on a pony that she had helped train at his first show. “It was nice to see the progress he made, and bringing home the blue ribbon was just a bonus,” Sheth said. She’s currently putting the finishing touches on two ponies of her own that will be used as lesson horses as well as shown in the hunter ring.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Awards

Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

USDA Invests $30 Million for Infrastructure and Education Facility Upgrades in Rural South Carolina

New Infrastructure Will Improve and Support a Growing Economy for Thousands of People in South Carolina. SANTEE S.C., Aug. 8, 2022 - U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and Congressman James Clyburn (S.C. District 6) today announced $30 million in investments that will create opportunities for students and improve infrastructure for thousands of people in South Carolina. USDA is investing $11.8 million to improve the Santee Wastewater Treatment Plant. USDA is also investing $18 million to construct a new Student Activity and Community Center at Claflin University.
SANTEE, SC
walterborolive.com

Dominic Kahee named head basketball coach

August 9, 2022 - Colleton County School District announced August 9, 2022 that Dominic Kahee has been selected for the head basketball coach position at Colleton County High School. Kahee is a native of North Charleston, South Carolina, has over six years of athletic coaching experience, having worked as an...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Friday Night Lights Returns

Friday Night Lights Returns

Summer workouts are over, pre-season camps are history, and there are no more scrimmages. Colleton Prep and Colleton County High will play their first games of the season Friday night. Colleton Prep will be hosting Florence Christian Academy, while the Cougars will be traveling to Hampton to take on the Wade Hampton Red Devils. Kick-off for both games will be at 7:30.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

