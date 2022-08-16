ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Simon Harmer
Person
Brendon Mccullum
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
SPORTS
ESPN

Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England

Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fearlessness#Bbc Sport
BBC

Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round

Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard. -15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe) Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng) Jessica Korda will take a six-shot...
GOLF
BBC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy