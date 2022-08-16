Read full article on original website
Doctors for Extinction Rebellion’s protest puts MCC deals in spotlight | Andy Bull
Bright orange protest at Lord’s was polite and not up for long but highlighted sport’s sponsorship deals amid climate crisis
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
ESPN
Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England
Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
MLS・
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard. -15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe) Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng) Jessica Korda will take a six-shot...
GOLF・
BBC
Crawley Town sign Barnsley forward David Bremang and Hull City keeper David Robson
Crawley Town have signed forward David Bremang from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and goalkeeper David Robson on loan from Hull City. Bremang, 22, has signed a two-year contract at Oakwell, while Robson, 20, has joined on a deal until January. Tykes boss Kevin Betsy told the club website: "David...
BBC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew to pick scores for this weekend's games
It is said that nothing is certain except death and taxes - but is it also inevitable that Manchester United will lose against Liverpool this weekend?. "It's the only result I am absolutely certain of, out of all 10 Premier League games," said BBC Sport's predictions expert Chris Sutton. "It's...
BBC
Darius: The singer who turned down Simon Cowell and still got to No1
Darius Campbell Danesh was the singer who came third on Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, and looked to have the musical world at his feet. So industry experts were stunned when he turned down a lucrative record deal from the show's creator Simon Cowell. But rather than...
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
Roberto Firmino Back in Full Training Ahead of Manchester United Clash
Fears that Liverpool may be striker-less following Darwin Nunez’s red card against Crystal Palace have been eased following the return of Roberto Firmino to first-team training.
