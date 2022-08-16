ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Shop celebrities’ favorite Reformation dresses on sale

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jqJh_0hJPn8HU00

Celebs can’t get enough of Reformation ’s summer dresses.

The buzzy brand is beloved by everyone from pop stars like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to models including Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber — and right now, the sustainable label is offering select styles for up to 40% off as part of its big summer sale.

From pretty floral frocks to easy midi skirts, there are tons of celeb-approved styles up for grabs. Read on to shop our favorite marked-down finds before they sell out.

Lacey Dress ($149, originally $248)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h148w_0hJPn8HU00
Reformation

Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Lili Reinhart are among the many celebs who’ve been spotted in this sweet sundress .

BUY NOW Zoe Skirt ($103, originally $148)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SU6qY_0hJPn8HU00
Reformation

Karlie Kloss has been photographed strolling with her son in this laid-back midi with a thigh-baring slit; Eva Mendes owns it in red, too.

buy now Cyprus Dress ($194, originally $278)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egGIS_0hJPn8HU00

Sarah Jessica Parker chatted with Vogue in this comfortable dress, which will cost you way less than most of what’s in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.

buy now Brie Linen Dress ($131, originally $128)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAzKQ_0hJPn8HU00

Taylor Swift wore this fitted mini in her viral “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) TikTok.

buy now Oda Velvet Dress ($209, originally $298)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoIBk_0hJPn8HU00

Olivia Rodrigo picked this black velvet stunner for her New Year’s Eve celebrations.

buy now Nikita Dress ($167, originally $278)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355wVT_0hJPn8HU00

Camila Cabello, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland all own this bestselling Ref style.

buy now Maya Knit Dress ($59, originally 98)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7jF9_0hJPn8HU00

Adele can say (or sing) “hello” to this classic mock-neck mini anytime she wants, since it’s hanging in her closet.

buy now Afternoon Dress ($125, originally $178)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnbuW_0hJPn8HU00

Scoop up this adorable cherry-print midi, and get ready to twin with Blake Lively.

buy now Humphrey Dress ($107, originally $178)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTLzv_0hJPn8HU00

Sydney Sweeney sported this floral frock on a Season 2 episode of “Euphoria.”

buy now Yasmina Dress ($167, originally $278)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jADU_0hJPn8HU00

Nicola Peltz picked this pale blue slip for a stroll around NYC with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

buy now

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho

Yara Shahidi has been enjoying the last few days of the summer in essential warm weather staples. The “Grown-ish” actress made a vibrant style statement while shopping in Soho, New York City on Monday. The “Black-ish” star looked cool and cozy for the retail therapy excursion. Shahidi wore a yellow jumpsuit that was decorated with a tropical floral print throughout. The statement silhouette had a sharp collar, short sleeves that she kept rolled up and a wide pants leg that was cuffed on the hem. Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and touted a Christian Dior handbag that she wore on her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Adele
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
Sarah Hyland
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Mini Dress#Reformation#Brie Linen Dress
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know

Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy