ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WJLA

Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#The Board Of Elections
WJLA

Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
WJLA

71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

Charles County mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County, Maryland mother was arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities said. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, 2020, officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for the report of a person not breathing. Officers found Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed, officials said she was deceased.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy