Montgomery Co. to begin county executive race recount Friday: Here's how they'll do it
Montgomery County, Md. — The Montgomery County Board of Elections will begin recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive on Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday. 7News was outside the Germantown Community Center along Kingsview Road Thursday afternoon as election workers arrived for a recount dress...
What is Jeff McKay doing about the Fairfax Co. Police shortage as crime rises? 7News asks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report that the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a personnel emergency amid a historic shortage in police officers. Since the staffing emergency was declared, 7News has requested to interview Jeff McKay several times to see what he...
Back to school donations pour in for Afghan refugees in Virginia who fled Taliban rule
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Friday night volunteers gathered to organize school supplies for Northern Virginia children in need. “Everything you can see on a school supply list, a-to-z," said volunteer Mora Farhad. These donations are going to hundreds of families who fled war-torn Afghanistan in the last year,...
Family concerned, Montgomery Co. police asking for help as mother, infant son go missing
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother and her 8-month-old infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince Georges County. Vines is approximately 5-feet-7...
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
270 SB partially shut down in Montgomery County after collision causes car to flip over
Montgomery County, Md. — I-270 southbound in Montgomery County has been reduced to two lanes after a two-car collision Friday night left one vehicle flipped upside down. The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the main lanes of traffic (not local lanes) just prior to the exit for Route 28. Only minor injuries were reported.
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
New school zone safety upgrades, changes in effect after deadly crash near Oakton HS
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Crews with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation installed new signage Thursday on Blake Lane near Oakton High School, the site of a deadly crash that killed two students in June. The new signs are part of a push to address safety concerns along...
Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
'We have work to do': Fairfax Co. schools introduces new program to solve staff shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Leaders for Fairfax County Schools are working to overcome an ongoing staffing shortage. They recently announced a new residency program, with the goal of making sure every classroom is ready for students on day one of classes. "Through this program we're allowing teachers to...
Alexandria couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
DCPS requiring a negative COVID test & vaccine to attend school: What parents need to know
WASHINGTON, DC. (7News) — Major changes are in store for parents, students, and staff in terms of DCPS COVID protocols, including proof of a negative COVID test along with a COVID vaccine for everyone 12 and older. DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee kicked off a Thursday evening online town...
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of Chase Poole at DC's Moechella street festival
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Chase Poole at Northwest D.C.'s Moechella street festival in June. MPD says the 15-year-old boy, a Northeast, D.C. resident, is charged with first degree murder while armed. Poole was killed after...
Charles County mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County, Maryland mother was arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities said. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, 2020, officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for the report of a person not breathing. Officers found Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed, officials said she was deceased.
