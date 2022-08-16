PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
13-16-18-24-33
(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Match 6 Lotto
02-16-21-25-38-43
(two, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Pick 2 Day
4-1, Wild:
(four, one; Wild: zero)
Pick 2 Evening
9-4, Wild: 2
(nine, four; Wild: two)
Pick 3 Day
6-3-5, Wild:
(six, three, five; Wild: zero)
Pick 3 Evening
6-3-3, Wild: 2
(six, three, three; Wild: two)
Pick 4 Day
4-2-8-5, Wild:
(four, two, eight, five; Wild: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
8-1-3-3, Wild: 2
(eight, one, three, three; Wild: two)
Pick 5 Day
0-4-0-4-5, Wild:
(zero, four, zero, four, five; Wild: zero)
Pick 5 Evening
2-9-8-7-8, Wild: 2
(two, nine, eight, seven, eight; Wild: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
Treasure Hunt
12-18-19-20-28
(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
