Fulton County, GA

Political Rewind: Giuliani a target in Fulton probe; Abortion law stays in place; Medicaid expansion

By Bill Nigut, Natalie Mendenhall, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Judge rules Georgia's ban on food, drink and gifts for voters to remain in effect

ATLANTA (WFXG) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's ban on providing food, drink and gifts within 150 feet of a polling location will remain in effect for now. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Has Hershel Walker slowed running TV ads on air in Georgia?

ATLANTA — A post on social media claims Hershel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is no longer running ads on television because the campaign is out of money. Conservative radio host and blogger Erick Erickson posted a screen grab appearing to be from Walker's campaign,...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services

Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Gov. Ron DeSantis to get his job back

MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

