Political Rewind: Giuliani a target in Fulton probe; Abortion law stays in place; Medicaid expansion

Political Rewind: Abrams on Fulton probe; Mexicans trafficked to Georgia; CFP returns to ATL
Candidates for governor Stacey Abrams (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp separately address educators in June 2022 at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. The two released different plans for a state surplus.
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Judge won't let Graham delay testimony in election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham can't put off his appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal judge said Friday. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham to honor his subpoena for...
nowhabersham.com
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid
A federal judge has rejected the Biden administration’s rationale for blocking Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan for partial Medicaid expansion, allowing the program to be implemented. Judge Lisa G. Wood ruled Friday that the federal government’s decision to take back approval for key eligibility requirements was unlawful, calling the...
Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters
A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
wfxg.com
Judge rules Georgia's ban on food, drink and gifts for voters to remain in effect
ATLANTA (WFXG) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's ban on providing food, drink and gifts within 150 feet of a polling location will remain in effect for now. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections.
WXIA 11 Alive
Has Hershel Walker slowed running TV ads on air in Georgia?
ATLANTA — A post on social media claims Hershel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is no longer running ads on television because the campaign is out of money. Conservative radio host and blogger Erick Erickson posted a screen grab appearing to be from Walker's campaign,...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
GPB morning headlines for August 19, 2022
Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is praising a recently passed bill as a big win for the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. New numbers from state health officials detail just how much the racial disparities are between white and Black Georgians getting the monkeypox vaccine. Tagged as:. GPB evening...
The 3 prongs of Liz Cheney's campaign against Trump — will they work?
Liz Cheney has her sights set on Donald Trump. The Wyoming congresswoman may have lost her bid for reelection this past week, but she is making it her mission to ensure Trump is never president again. "I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk...
Can a teen be too immature to choose abortion? This court case shows the complexities
A Florida court effectively blocked a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion, saying she is not mature enough to make that decision despite her own acknowledgment that "she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child." News of the case blazed a trail...
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over his eight years in...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
