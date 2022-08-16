Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
0-4-0-4-5, Wild:
(zero, four, zero, four, five; Wild: zero)
