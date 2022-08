For the next mayor of Louisville, policing — and rebuilding trust in Louisville’s police force — will be a major issue. After a tumultuous 2020 that saw the police killing of Breonna Taylor spark months of protests, the Louisville Metro Police Department came under a Department of Justice pattern or practice investigation that is expected to result in a federal consent decree. Separately, the DOJ has built misconduct cases against LMPD officers, with seven charged this year alone. Most recently, on Aug. 4, four LMPD former officers were charged for their role in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment — including two officers who had not been disciplined by LMPD. The department’s own investigations into alleged officer misconduct can be delayed by years. As trust in LMPD has frayed, 2022 is the third year in a row where Louisville has seen more than 100 homicides. And the police department is hundreds of officers short. Both Democratic nominee Craig Greenberg and his opponent, Republican Bill Dieruf, say public safety is their top priority and have underscored the need to increase LMPD staffing and engage in community policing. Following the latest federal indictments, LEO Weekly sat down with both candidates to ask about issues that weigh on community trust in the police department.

