Ironton edges Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers used a late Amare Felder touchdown to hold off Wheelersburg by a final of 12-3. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Dragons top Portsmouth West
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated Portsmouth West Friday night by a final 14-13 to get their first win of 2022. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Portsmouth beats Lucasville Valley
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two teams got a head start on high school football in the state of Ohio as Portsmouth went on the road and beat Lucasville Valley by a final of 42-28. Just like last year, the Trojans used a strong second half where they scored 35 points and improve to 1-0 on the year. The Indians fall to 0-1. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.
Chesapeake gets 1st win of 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake Panthers beat Racine Southern Friday night by a final of 12-6. Here are the highlights from Football Friday Night.
Mighty Minford Falcons win on the road
ROCK HILL, Oh. (WSAZ) - Minford went on the road for their first game of the 2022 season and beat Rock Hill by a final of 33-14. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Paintsville wins on the road Friday night
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers defeated Floyd Central Friday night by a final of 21-14 to get their first win of the 2022 season. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Boyd County holds off South Point
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Boyd County Fair
Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.
“All Aboard” with the Junior League of Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids in Charleston can climb aboard different machines this weekend. Candace Nelson and Taylor Bailey with the Junior League of Charleston stopped by Studio 3 to talk about their next evet, “All Aboard.”. You can learn more about the Junior League of Charleston on their...
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Susan and Taylor take on Pump Up the Fun’s “Gellyball Challenge”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pump up the Fun in Barboursville, W.Va. has a new mess free and pain free alternative to paintball. Susan and Taylor took on thier “Gellyball Challenge.”. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid...
National Potato Day with Farmer Lee Jones
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether baked, mashed or fried, Aug. 19 is the day to celebrate potatoes. Farmer Lee Jones stopped by Studio 3 in honor of National Potato Day.
Jurassic Quest is bringing prehistoric fun to Charleston, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jurassic Quest is roaring into Charleston this weekend for some prehistoric fun. Dino Trainer Bethany and Prehistoric Nick stopped by Studio 3 with a preview. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through...
Mom hacks for the upcoming school year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The school year brings with it a lot of stress, but there are a few things you can do to help lighten the load. Colleen Burns stopped by Studio 3 with some “mom hacks.”
Braley Care Homes
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Caring for a loved one when they struggle with a health issue or approach end of life can be difficult for many. The owner of Braley Care Homes joins First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If...
Elite Performance Academy celebrates 20 years
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite Performance Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing dance instruction to the region. Owner Anna Stone and instructor Maddie Sheils joined Susan Nicholas on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
The cost of caregiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Being a caregiver is very rewarding, but it can bring a major financial strain with it. Stacey Watson with Fidelity Investments stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the cost of caregiving.
Navigating back-to-school season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The upcoming school year will bring excitement, happiness and stress. Mom, self-taught cook and cookbook author Siri Daly stopped by Studio 3 to give some tips for busy parents.
Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local film collectors and animation enthusiasts are bringing forgotten films to light. David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project. You can learn more here.
Ratepayers are seeing credits on electric bills after paying for controversial coal plant subsidies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Two coal plants, that have needed hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers, have churned out a profit in the last energy auction which will result in a credit on ratepayers’ electric bills. Marc Reitter, AEP president and COO,...
