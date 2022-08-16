Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:
8-0-1-7, SB: 2
(eight, zero, one, seven; SB: two)
