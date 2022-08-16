ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
96.9 WOUR

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

New Location for This Year’s Hope Walk of Yates County

August 27th is the date for this year’s Hope Walk of Yates County. Ron Miller is one of the organizers of this annual event that helps raise money for Yates County residents undergoing cancer treatments. He says there’s a change of location for next Saturday’s event. This...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM

Steuben County Fair kicks off its 203rd year this week

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Fair, the oldest operating fair in New York state and the entire nation, is now open once again this week. The fair dates back to 1819, when Steuben County was one of six counties to take advantage of a New York state stipend to sponsor county fairs. One of the earliest attractions in the fair is the race track, which was used for harness and bicycle racing until the present time. Today, the track is mainly used as an extra space for parking.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.
CLARENCE, NY

