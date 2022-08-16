KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
10-11-13-21, Cash Ball: 10
(ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
Lucky For Life
26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
Pick 3 Midday
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
8-5-7-1
(eight, five, seven, one)
Pick 4 Midday
2-7-1-0
(two, seven, one, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
