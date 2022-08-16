Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

mega

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled.

“The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”

Later in the day, Andrew reportedly met up with his brother, Chris Cuomo , who was axed from CNN after helping his older sibling navigate the headline-making scandal, on the news reporter's boat. The siblings were seen ”eating sandwiches and tinkering with the engine."

As OK! previously reported , Andrew stepped down from his position as governor of the Empire state in August 2021 after multiple women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Democratic politician went on a rant about the accusations in front of parishioners at a Bronx church in March, where he stated, "There's no discussion, there's no dialogue, but everybody has a strong opinion."

"We see extremists dictating radical positions in many ways which are driving the Democratic party," he continued. "Cancel culture says if you don't agree with me and my point of view, then you should be canceled …It's a social death penalty."

Andrew went on to explain how he felt he had been wrongfully accused, claiming he is simply from an older generation. "No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort ," the attorney lamented.

"I've been called old-fashioned, out-of-touch, and I've been told my behavior was not politically correct or appropriate, I accept that," Andrew noted. "Contrary to what my political opponents would have you believe, nothing I did violated the law or the regulations."

