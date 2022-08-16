ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292aPR_0hJPk1zm00
mega

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5GlE_0hJPk1zm00
mega

“The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”

ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORT

Later in the day, Andrew reportedly met up with his brother, Chris Cuomo , who was axed from CNN after helping his older sibling navigate the headline-making scandal, on the news reporter's boat. The siblings were seen ”eating sandwiches and tinkering with the engine."

As OK! previously reported , Andrew stepped down from his position as governor of the Empire state in August 2021 after multiple women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emOKj_0hJPk1zm00
mega

The Democratic politician went on a rant about the accusations in front of parishioners at a Bronx church in March, where he stated, "There's no discussion, there's no dialogue, but everybody has a strong opinion."

"We see extremists dictating radical positions in many ways which are driving the Democratic party," he continued. "Cancel culture says if you don't agree with me and my point of view, then you should be canceled …It's a social death penalty."

FORMER AID TO ANDREW CUOMO KAREN HINTON REVEALS THE FORMER GOVERNOR WAS SCOLDED BY HIS FATHER FOR COMPARING WOMEN'S CHESTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AncB9_0hJPk1zm00
mega

Andrew went on to explain how he felt he had been wrongfully accused, claiming he is simply from an older generation. "No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort ," the attorney lamented.

"I've been called old-fashioned, out-of-touch, and I've been told my behavior was not politically correct or appropriate, I accept that," Andrew noted. "Contrary to what my political opponents would have you believe, nothing I did violated the law or the regulations."

Page Six was the first to report the sighting of Andrew in the Hamptons.

Comments / 15

Related
RadarOnline

Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation

Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wrongfully Accused#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hamptons#Cnn#Democratic#The Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget

NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

102K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy