WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
Metro News
National Guard now assisting Kanawha County in flood response
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard is now helping Kanawha County with response efforts following this week’s flash flooding in several communities north of the Kanawha River. Kanawha County Office of Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said Guard members are helping with a bridge issue in...
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
Metro News
Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties in wake of flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley
PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
Metro News
Agencies considering options after Fayette sewer line destroyed in flood
MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
Metro News
Kanawha County school becomes community hub for flood supplies
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
wchstv.com
'We're completely cut off,' resident says day after floods hit Eastern Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's hard to get a handle on the slippery mess left behind from Monday's flooding that was still blocking West Virginia highways 16 and 39 in Fayette County Tuesday. The half-a-foot of rain took out the highway bridge on Carbondale Road in Smithers. It's a...
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
WSAZ
Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm. Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on...
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WSAZ
More than 100 Campbells Creek households report flooding damage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were awakened by rain around 4:30 a.m. and had to be on the move the whole day. New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding...
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
wchsnetwork.com
Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
WOWK
Truck catches fire after crash with motorcycle on Sissonville Drive
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of an accident involving a truck and a person on a motorcycle. Kanawha County Dispatchers say the pickup truck went up in flames after the crash along Sissonville Drive at the intersection with Jenkins Drive. We’re told one person was...
WSAZ
Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
