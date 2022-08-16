IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
8-3-0-9
(eight, three, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-0-1-7
(eight, zero, one, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
