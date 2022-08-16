ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 7 devices reportedly pass through the FCC, connectivity options detailed

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
 3 days ago
What you need to know

  • Google Pixel 7 series have reportedly passed through the FCC.
  • The findings shed some light on the connectivity options of the following Pixel models.
  • Select models will feature mmWave connectivity, with ultra-wideband only on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 series is the next anticipated device from the company after its recent launch of the affordable Pixel 6a last month. We have seen leaks pointing to the full Pixel 7 reveal happening in October. New findings suggest the anticipated devices are likely quite close to launch.

As spotted by 9to5Google , the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro devices have now passed the FCC certification, which further points to some details on what to expect from the next flagship models from Google. The new findings suggest there are four device models in total, of which two pairs are linked with the exact FCC ID numbers.

The Pixel 7 Pro, bearing GE2AE and GFE4J model numbers, appears to feature mmWave 5G support, while the other listing with GP4BC model number only offers Sub-6 connectivity.

Continuing the likes of its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro , the report suggests that these listings imply the presence of ultra-wideband (UWB) on the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro as well, which will come in handy for various uses.

Furthermore, the device bearing GVU6C and G03Z5 model numbers is said to be the standard Pixel 7 with Sub-6 connectivity, while a separate model — GQML3 — is said to sport mmWave connectivity.

The spotted FCC listings suggest the next Pixel launch will come sooner than later, with rumors pointing to a mid-October release. Thanks to Google I/O 2022 , we already know what these devices look like, and they will ship with the next-gen Google Tensor processor along with Android 13 .

Android 13 has just been released to the current Google Pixel devices (including Pixel 4 and above). You'll likely see the OTA update soon if you own Google's latest smartphones, and the release will likely arrive on some of the best Android phones from other OEMs later this year. Given such an early rollout for the update, it would be interesting to see Google launch the next Pixel devices sooner.

Meanwhile, FCC findings have already spotted Google's next Wi-Fi router, suggesting the company may have more hardware up its sleeve.

Flip/Fold 4 Excellent Reception In Low Signal Area

It's going to be especially interesting for us Europeans who are also jumping from Exynos to Snapdragon. Ahh true but if they do it probably substitute Esim. We only have one carrier that supports ESIM as far as I know. The best thing that could happen is that they just...
Turn Off Device Controls Icon

I don't think you can disable that. It should highlight it IF there is a currently-active device to control (i.e. smart home device, light, connected headphones even through bluetooth, etc.). Ok, thanks. I don't believe I have any active devices, but it's ok as long as it's not draining the...
