Waterbury, CT

NewsTimes

Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series

WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Housatonic River Job Network to meet

MILFORD — The Housatonic River Job Network will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 with a presentation on interviewing. Guest speaker will be career coach Robert Frost with Platform to Employment at The WorkPlace, and the topic will be “Interviewing 101 - A Crash Course.”. In the presentation,...
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT
NewsTimes

For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program

DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Allman Family Revival to perform at the Warner Theatre Dec. 4

TORRINGTON - The Warner Theatre welcomes the Allman Family Revival to the Oneglia Theatre Main Stage at 8 p.m. Dec. 4. The Allman Family Revival full lineup includes the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavan Frankenreiter, Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and River Kittens with special guest opening act Dumpstaphunk.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved

The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT
NewsTimes

Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School

SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
SOUTHBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Shoplifting suspect shoots store guard at mall

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A shoplifting suspect shot a department store security guard during a confrontation at a Connecticut mall Friday and was still being sought, police said. The 27-year-old loss prevention officer was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital, police said. His name and...
MANCHESTER, CT
NewsTimes

Are Stamford students ready for high school? Westhill's Bridge program aims to help new freshmen adapt.

STAMFORD — A group of incoming freshmen at Westhill High School had various responses when asked how they feel about the upcoming school year. “Nervous,” “excited” and finding the prospect “absolutely terrifying” were some of the answers they shared, but all said they feel a little more ready thanks to a two-week program called “Summer Bridge” that culminated Thursday.
STAMFORD, CT

