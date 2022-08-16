Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series
WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
NewsTimes
Housatonic River Job Network to meet
MILFORD — The Housatonic River Job Network will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 with a presentation on interviewing. Guest speaker will be career coach Robert Frost with Platform to Employment at The WorkPlace, and the topic will be “Interviewing 101 - A Crash Course.”. In the presentation,...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NewsTimes
Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
NewsTimes
For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program
DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
NewsTimes
Brookfield to vote Monday on almost $600K to heighten school security, including armed personnel
BROOKFIELD — Residents will vote Monday on a recommendation from school and town officials to expand the school resource officer program at the elementary schools and hire unarmed and armed security personnel to work inside all four of the town’s public schools. A special town meeting will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
Allman Family Revival to perform at the Warner Theatre Dec. 4
TORRINGTON - The Warner Theatre welcomes the Allman Family Revival to the Oneglia Theatre Main Stage at 8 p.m. Dec. 4. The Allman Family Revival full lineup includes the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavan Frankenreiter, Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and River Kittens with special guest opening act Dumpstaphunk.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield selectmen ‘uncomfortable’ with latest version of affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD — The town’s proposed affordable housing plan could face a fairly substantial re-write after discussion and criticism of the document by selectmen and residents. Toward the end of a more than four-hour long Board of Selectman meeting Wednesday, board members decided the proposal was not yet ready...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
NewsTimes
New Milford parents whose son died from overdose organize Run & Recovery Festival
NEW MILFORD — After their son died of an overdose, parents Tony and Tracey Morrissey knew they had to educate and bring hope to families struggling with substance use disorder. Now, the couple and their nonprofit are hosting the second annual Overdose Awareness 5K Run & Recovery Festival on...
NewsTimes
Plan in Danbury scrapped to convert single-family district into multifamily in ‘disaster of a zone’
DANBURY — A plan at the center of a neighborhood outcry to convert a single-family zone into a multi-family district because it would permit four times as much housing on busy Pembroke Road has been scrapped by a local businessman. “At this point we can come back with a...
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
NewsTimes
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School
SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
NewsTimes
Police: Shoplifting suspect shoots store guard at mall
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A shoplifting suspect shot a department store security guard during a confrontation at a Connecticut mall Friday and was still being sought, police said. The 27-year-old loss prevention officer was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital, police said. His name and...
NewsTimes
Are Stamford students ready for high school? Westhill's Bridge program aims to help new freshmen adapt.
STAMFORD — A group of incoming freshmen at Westhill High School had various responses when asked how they feel about the upcoming school year. “Nervous,” “excited” and finding the prospect “absolutely terrifying” were some of the answers they shared, but all said they feel a little more ready thanks to a two-week program called “Summer Bridge” that culminated Thursday.
Comments / 0