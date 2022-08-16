NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO