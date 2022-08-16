ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Sweet, savory, sips: Three ways to enjoy stone fruits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you ready for three recipes that will rock your world?. How do stone fruits sound? Stone fruits are fruits that have pits in the center, such as cherries, plums and peaches. We see these treats in desserts all the time, but who knew they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Restaurant owners, customers, neighbors react to plans for outdoor dining structures

New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Forecast: Hotter temps return to NYC this weekend

Many areas just to the west of New York City may end up hitting 90 degrees to close out the week. Mr. G has the latest details in the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A farm exists on the roof of the Javits Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Javits Center has gone green! The convention center in Manhattan now has a 1-acre farm on its roof. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Javits Center CEO Alan Steel as well as Jacqueline Tran, the director of sustainability for Javits and Niko Marinos the center’s executive chef.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY

The MTA shared its new upgrades to its travel app and its new steps to improve OMNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks

Police in New York City seized 19 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Very warm, muggy day brings temps in upper 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be another very warm day as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees for New York City and 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. It will also feel a bit muggy as dewpoints soar into the 60s and 70s, making it feel a touch hotter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Children's book focused on Sunnyside

A lifelong New Yorker fell in love with her neighborhood in Sunnyside, Queens. So she decided to write a book about all the wonderful things her community has to offer.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Eating healthy: Simple tips for adults and kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are your good eating habits starting to slip lately?. For adults and kids alike, there are different fun ways to fix this. Maya Feller, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, joined New York Living to provide simple tips for New Yorkers coming from different age groups on how they can get into a healthy meal routine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools prepare for migrant children

Families signed up for services offered by New York City and received donations including backpacks for kids to start their new life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Dr. Deborah Gilboa on using resilience to define the ‘new normal’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Life’s changes can be hard to keep up with, whether they’re personal developments or major world events. But resilience can help folks adapt to those changes and define their own “new normal,” resilience expert and family physician Dr. Deborah Gilboa, aka Dr. G, said Wednesday on New York Living.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newark family offering reward after beloved French bulldog stolen on a walk

It's been an emotional week for a Newark family. Last Friday their beloved French bulldog "Ted" was stolen by dognappers as their teenage son walked him. Now the family is asking the public for help, offering a $2,500 reward to get their dog back.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed

The playground were fixed and expanded, giving kids a safe place to play. Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion. Uber driver hailed a hero after rescuing people from …. More than 100 baby turtles killed by people mowing …. NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks. New Jersey...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Police seize Weed World trucks

The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to officials. Police said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Forecast: much-needed rain coming early next week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.
NEWARK, NJ

