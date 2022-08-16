ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

rew-online.com

$31.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multi-housing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
News Break
New Jersey Stage

Weequahic Park House Music Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
NEWARK, NJ
Total Food Service

Outdoor Dining in New York and New Jersey Reach Crossroads

Although they are geographically connected, New York and New Jersey simply could not be further apart when it comes to the status of outdoor dining. Within hours of each other, a lawsuit was filed to end outdoor dining in New York City, while in New Jersey, the state signed off an extension of their al fresco program. The lawsuit, filed by 35 plaintiffs in New York late last month, cites a multitude of complaints ranging from excessive noise, traffic and sidewalk congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations as reasons to end the Open Restaurants program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
visithudson.org

Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs

Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
boozyburbs.com

Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue

While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

