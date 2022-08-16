Read full article on original website
Related
NJ’s 19th Weed Dispensary To Open For Adult Use Friday (Aug 19)
Another one! New Jersey is about to add its 19th adult-use marijuana dispensary. Business is really booming in the marijuana market here in New Jersey, there's been a strong of dispensaries opening for both medical and recreational, marijuana, and another one is being added to the list this week. According...
rew-online.com
$31.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multi-housing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Chef Spike Mendelsohn To Keynote Plant Based World Expo Day Two
The renowned chef and entrepreneur will discuss how and why he built two successful plant-based food companies and how he puts his passion for food equity and education into action. Plant Based World Expo (September 8-9, 2022) is pleased to announce that restaurateur, TV personality, entrepreneur and food policy advocate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
Centre Daily
‘Someone takes Guitar Hero seriously.’ Living room in NJ home rocks Zillow Gone Wild
A house on the real estate market in Englewood, New Jersey, for $1.299 million has a popular real estate social media page rocking out in the comment section. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence appears to have a glass stage in the living room based on the photos and 3D tour – but there’s no mention of it in the listing on Zillow.com.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
Outdoor Dining in New York and New Jersey Reach Crossroads
Although they are geographically connected, New York and New Jersey simply could not be further apart when it comes to the status of outdoor dining. Within hours of each other, a lawsuit was filed to end outdoor dining in New York City, while in New Jersey, the state signed off an extension of their al fresco program. The lawsuit, filed by 35 plaintiffs in New York late last month, cites a multitude of complaints ranging from excessive noise, traffic and sidewalk congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations as reasons to end the Open Restaurants program.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
visithudson.org
Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs
Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
boozyburbs.com
Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue
While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Total Food Service
New York City, NY
362
Followers
997
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.https://totalfood.com/
Comments / 0