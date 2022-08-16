ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

How to Arrange Flowers, According to a Pro

I wake up thinking of flowers. It’s one of the reasons I created The Portable Garden, my floral design studio, many years ago. In addition to being beautiful, fresh flowers are scientifically proven to boost your mood! Here are some of my favorite pro tips so anyone can create fresh flower arrangements at home.
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to keep rabbits out of the garden: 7 kind methods to save your plants

Need to know how to keep rabbits out of the garden? Rabbits undoubtedly are cute, but they become a bit less cute when they've destroyed your kitchen garden and pooped all over the lawn. If you are being visited by large numbers of these fluffy creatures – that aren't your pets – you may want to start thinking about appropriate and humane deterrent methods.
ANIMALS
#Flowers#Plant#Orchid
Lifestyle
Lego
Home & Garden
Shopping
Amazon
SPY

This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37

It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
RETAIL
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Guide To Greenhouse Gardening

Have you ever known a gardener with a home greenhouse and wished you had one, too? If so, you’re not alone. “Greenhouses are the dream of many gardeners,” says Marc Hachadourian, director of glasshouse horticulture and senior curator of orchids at the New York Botanical Garden. “Usually only the more advanced take the plunge and invest in a greenhouse for their gardens.”
GARDENING
gardeningknowhow.com

My First Plant

The first plant I remember buying as a child was a False Aralia (Plerandra elegantissima) houseplant. These feathery-leaved, tropical trees were popular houseplants in the 70’s, most likely due to the similarity their foliage has to marijuana leaf structure and the drug culture at the time. False Aralia Care.
GARDENING
