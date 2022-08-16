ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Dallastown Area S.D. teachers, school board reach tentative agreement

YORK COUNTY, PA. (WHP) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Just before midnight Friday, Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. Details will be released after both DAEA members and the school board review the tentative agreement. Both parties...
DALLASTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers vote to authorize strike, if necessary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, if the negotiating team deems it necessary. The Teachers' Union says its contract will expire on August 31. They claim the school district has not been negotiating in good faith, and refuse to commit to any issues in their proposed contract.
GREENCASTLE, PA
local21news.com

"The Program" looks to change lives one kid at a time

York, PA — Providing hope. A local program in York is exposing “at-risk” kids to available opportunities, hoping to steer them in the right direction. “What you are saying to a person, may not be what they are hearing,” said Terrence Days, owner of Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro owner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
local21news.com

Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Decision with mail-in ballots for Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster County reached

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three county boards of election were challenged by Leigh M. Chapman the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth, and the Pennsylvania Department of State (together, Petitioners) as the boards didn't record timely received mail-in or absentee ballots. Those three counties were Fayette, Berks, and Lancaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Job Training#Spanish#M T Bank#Tec Centro York
local21news.com

Mosquito control: Trucks spraying in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On August 18, a truck is scheduled to spray in order to control the mosquitos in Jonestown, according to Antonio Alvarado the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program Coordinator for Lebanon County. Beginning around 8:15 p.m., the following areas will be sprayed:. N. Mill St. Willow Creek...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body parts case raises questions of legality of buying and selling human remains

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police allege 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for resale on Facebook. The community is left with questions. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Human body parts sold on Facebook leads to arrest of Enola man. “I...
local21news.com

Middletown High School hazing details released August 22, head coach resigns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official statement from Jodie Zorbaugh, Middletown Area School District's Communications Specialist, the head football coach of Middletown Area High School, Scott Acri, has resigned. It is reported that Acri resigned on August 15. The District plans to release updated information regarding the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Jobs
local21news.com

VIDEO: Crews implode Shuttered Baltimore power plant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A shuttered power station in Baltimore was set for implosion Friday morning, police said. Police told WBFF the C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters would be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Officers began securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. The coal plant...
local21news.com

16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

1988 Berks County homicide cold case solved, PSP, D.A. to release details Thursday

Berks County, PA — The 1988 homicide of a Berks County woman has been solved according to the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Parents throw penalty flag as investigation into Middletown hazing incident continues

Dauphin County, PA — An investigation into serious hazing allegations at Middletown High School could wrap up soon. Some football players are in hot water after brutal hazing video surfaced online. Police along with the DA are investigating the incident and rumors are circulating actions have already been taken.
local21news.com

Raw sewage flowing into Asylum Run in Dauphin County, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — The Susquehanna Township Public Works says it is aware and has been monitoring the flow of what appears to be raw sewage in Asylum Run. According to officials, the origin of the spillage has been traced to Penbrook Borough, and staff is working diligently to identify the source.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Loaded gun found by TSA agent at Harrisburg International Airport

Dauphin County, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, August. 15, according to officials. The man, a resident of Reading, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded...
local21news.com

Harrisburg Police seeking information on attempted homicide suspect

Dauphin County — The Harrisburg Police Department are currently seeking Antonio Hill Jr. for his involvement in a recent shooting that took place on Sunday, August 7 at about 2:00AM in the downtown area. Police say that Hill is currently wanted for multiple felony firearm and drug offenses. Anyone...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy