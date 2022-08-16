Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Dallastown Area S.D. teachers, school board reach tentative agreement
YORK COUNTY, PA. (WHP) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Just before midnight Friday, Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. Details will be released after both DAEA members and the school board review the tentative agreement. Both parties...
local21news.com
WATCH | Candid conversation about child care challenges PA is facing this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While a lot of the back to school conversation centers around the kiddos going back to the classroom, there is still the persistent need for childcare in our state. As it stands now, Childcare providers have become less abundant in PA since the pandemic. Luke Burdsall...
local21news.com
Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers vote to authorize strike, if necessary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, if the negotiating team deems it necessary. The Teachers' Union says its contract will expire on August 31. They claim the school district has not been negotiating in good faith, and refuse to commit to any issues in their proposed contract.
local21news.com
"The Program" looks to change lives one kid at a time
York, PA — Providing hope. A local program in York is exposing “at-risk” kids to available opportunities, hoping to steer them in the right direction. “What you are saying to a person, may not be what they are hearing,” said Terrence Days, owner of Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro owner.
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
local21news.com
Staff shortage forces school to open with shortened days in Harrisburg
Dauphin County, PA — Due to staffing shortages in the Harrisburg School District, Rowland Academy will continue with a shortened school day for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The schedule will be the same as it was at the end of last year, with students dismissed at...
local21news.com
Riley Williams approved to be released from house arrest to attend PA Renaissance Faire
Dauphin County, PA — UPDATE | Riley Williams' request to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair on August 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. was allowed by judges, according to court documents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot has...
local21news.com
Decision with mail-in ballots for Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster County reached
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three county boards of election were challenged by Leigh M. Chapman the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth, and the Pennsylvania Department of State (together, Petitioners) as the boards didn't record timely received mail-in or absentee ballots. Those three counties were Fayette, Berks, and Lancaster.
local21news.com
Fraudulent home builder charged for stealing customers' credit and funds, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was held for 53-year-old Timothy Hoffman who is facing five counts of felony theft by disposition of funds and two counts of felony theft by deception. All charges were held for court, following testimony from five different victims. It is alleged...
local21news.com
Mosquito control: Trucks spraying in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On August 18, a truck is scheduled to spray in order to control the mosquitos in Jonestown, according to Antonio Alvarado the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program Coordinator for Lebanon County. Beginning around 8:15 p.m., the following areas will be sprayed:. N. Mill St. Willow Creek...
local21news.com
Body parts case raises questions of legality of buying and selling human remains
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police allege 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for resale on Facebook. The community is left with questions. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Human body parts sold on Facebook leads to arrest of Enola man. “I...
local21news.com
Middletown High School hazing details released August 22, head coach resigns
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official statement from Jodie Zorbaugh, Middletown Area School District's Communications Specialist, the head football coach of Middletown Area High School, Scott Acri, has resigned. It is reported that Acri resigned on August 15. The District plans to release updated information regarding the...
local21news.com
VIDEO: Crews implode Shuttered Baltimore power plant
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A shuttered power station in Baltimore was set for implosion Friday morning, police said. Police told WBFF the C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters would be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Officers began securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. The coal plant...
local21news.com
16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
local21news.com
1988 Berks County homicide cold case solved, PSP, D.A. to release details Thursday
Berks County, PA — The 1988 homicide of a Berks County woman has been solved according to the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.
local21news.com
Parents throw penalty flag as investigation into Middletown hazing incident continues
Dauphin County, PA — An investigation into serious hazing allegations at Middletown High School could wrap up soon. Some football players are in hot water after brutal hazing video surfaced online. Police along with the DA are investigating the incident and rumors are circulating actions have already been taken.
local21news.com
Raw sewage flowing into Asylum Run in Dauphin County, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — The Susquehanna Township Public Works says it is aware and has been monitoring the flow of what appears to be raw sewage in Asylum Run. According to officials, the origin of the spillage has been traced to Penbrook Borough, and staff is working diligently to identify the source.
local21news.com
Loaded gun found by TSA agent at Harrisburg International Airport
Dauphin County, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, August. 15, according to officials. The man, a resident of Reading, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded...
local21news.com
Harrisburg Police seeking information on attempted homicide suspect
Dauphin County — The Harrisburg Police Department are currently seeking Antonio Hill Jr. for his involvement in a recent shooting that took place on Sunday, August 7 at about 2:00AM in the downtown area. Police say that Hill is currently wanted for multiple felony firearm and drug offenses. Anyone...
local21news.com
One person killed after car and tractor trailer collide in Lebanon County, police say
Lebanon County, PA — One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Union Township, Lebanon County, Wednesday evening. According to police a car being driven by 25-year-old Vanessa Henner crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor trailer. Authorities say Henner's car was pushed southbound. The tractor...
