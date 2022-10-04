ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices and deals of October 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Samsung's newest foldable has finally reached store shelves, which means it just got much easier to find a great Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal. The groundbreaking device that brought the foldable phone experience to the mainstream is finally seeing some decent price cuts, with tons of trade-in opportunities and even a few straight discounts available.

Straight discounts are particularly appealing since they tend to have a domino effect: once a store like Amazon slashes prices on a smartphone, you can usually expect other retailers to follow suit. Will this happen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ? Only time will tell, but you can rest easy knowing that the best deals can be found below. Of course, if you want the best of the best, we also keep track of Z Fold 4 deals , but if you're cool with saving big on last year's device, this is the page for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H61qu_0hJPiUBw00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99 $949.99 with activation at Best Buy

Best Buy is apparently trying to unload some of their Z Fold 3 stock, because they're currently slashing up to $850 off the Z Fold 3 when you activate a carrier-locked device on their site. Activate with AT&T and you're looking at a $850 price drop, while Verizon and T-Mobile activations come with $799 and $700 discounts, respectively. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pma79_0hJPiUBw00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,299.97 at Amazon

Although it's not quite as enticing as the deal we saw last week, you can still get the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a truly jaw-dropping straight discount of $570 if you order from Amazon today. These phones are selling fast, so don't wait too long to make your move. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0hJPiUBw00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $900 off with trade-in at Samsung, plus $350 instant rebate

Pick up a Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung and they'll give you up to $900 off when you send them an old device. Pair that with an instant discount of $350 and you're looking at a pretty fantastic deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HMuR_0hJPiUBw00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,249.99 at Walmart

If you're on the hunt for a straight discount, this offer from Walmart might stop you in your tracks. Right on the heels of last week's Galaxy Unpacked event, the retailer started selling the Z Fold 3 for $550 off, bringing the price down to $1,249.99. Although that's still a bit pricey for a smartphone, it's nevertheless a solid deal and one that bodes well for the future of Z Fold 3 deals. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaQ4p_0hJPiUBw00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is an excellent prepaid carrier that offers some flexible data plans for cheap on T-Mobile's massive 5G network (plus zero contracts). They also offer tons of great deals on unlocked phones, including this one that sees the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive a massive $700 drop in price, no strings attached. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfVQT_0hJPiUBw00

Once you get your new Z Fold 3, you're obviously going to want to keep it safe. Check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases for some stylish and reliable protection.

