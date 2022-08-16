ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
wfxl.com

Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody

The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto

The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
MOULTRIE, GA
douglasnow.com

Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case

The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
DOUGLAS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Coffee County, GA
County
Lanier County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
southgatv.com

Accused arsonist could face century behind bars

NASHVILLE, GA – A Berrien County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on the 55 criminal charges leveled upon him by Georgia Forestry officials. Berrien County jailers tell South Georgia Television News that 37 year old Christopher Michael Brown was denied bond shortly after his August 4th arrest.
NASHVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week

Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mile Marker#County Jail#Felony Murder#Violent Crime#Ga#Shamond Campbell
wgac.com

Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
wfxl.com

BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
douglasnow.com

GBI arrests juvenile correctional officer in Waycross RYDC death investigation

The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office in connection to the death of a juvenile at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, where Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer.
WAYCROSS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

Cogdell bridges open in Atkinson

PEARSON, GA – New Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today, replacing bridges that were built in the 1950s. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under Georgia Department of Transportation’s Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP), which replaces bridges that are not on the state highway system. These are uncomplicated construction projects with no right of way, environmental or other issues that would extend construction time or increase replacement cost. Some prefabricated components are used in construction. The construction contract was approximately $1.3 million for the Stump Creek bridge and $1.4 million for Little Red Bluff Creek. That does not include the cost of preliminary engineering.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy