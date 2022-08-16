Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody
The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
wfxl.com
Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
douglasnow.com
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case
The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
southgatv.com
Accused arsonist could face century behind bars
NASHVILLE, GA – A Berrien County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on the 55 criminal charges leveled upon him by Georgia Forestry officials. Berrien County jailers tell South Georgia Television News that 37 year old Christopher Michael Brown was denied bond shortly after his August 4th arrest.
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Georgia: Youth correctional officer charged in juvenile’s death during ‘fight game’
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A correctional officer at a youth correctional facility in Georgia is being charged in the death of a minor after allegedly allowing the youth to “participate in a fight game in his presence.” According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, has […]
wgac.com
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Murder of Kind brothers in Georgia remains unsolved after 3 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available. On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, 41, and Cedric Kind, […]
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street. STORY: Army vet sentenced to life in brutal 1987 torture-murder of female Fort Carson soldier. On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street...
douglasnow.com
GBI arrests juvenile correctional officer in Waycross RYDC death investigation
The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office in connection to the death of a juvenile at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, where Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer.
Family friend of teen who died after ‘fight game’ at Waycross detention center heartbroken
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross juvenile detention guard is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was allowing a prisoner fight game inside of the facility that left one teen dead. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with a family friend who knew that teen....
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
WCTV
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat. “We are...
wfxl.com
Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday
An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
southgatv.com
Cogdell bridges open in Atkinson
PEARSON, GA – New Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today, replacing bridges that were built in the 1950s. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under Georgia Department of Transportation’s Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP), which replaces bridges that are not on the state highway system. These are uncomplicated construction projects with no right of way, environmental or other issues that would extend construction time or increase replacement cost. Some prefabricated components are used in construction. The construction contract was approximately $1.3 million for the Stump Creek bridge and $1.4 million for Little Red Bluff Creek. That does not include the cost of preliminary engineering.
