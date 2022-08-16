How many apps can the OnePlus 10T's 16GB of RAM keep loaded in memory?

Best answer: The ample 16GB RAM in the OnePlus 10T was initially said to be able keep up to 35 apps loaded in memory, as per OnePlus’ teaser announcement for the phone in late July. Based on additional information released after the teaser, however, the real number might be closer to about 30 apps.

What is the OnePlus 10T, and what does 16GB RAM mean for your phone?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The OnePlus 10T 5G was announced on August 3, 2022, after which it was made available for preorder, with official shipping and sales starting August 25, 2022. It's the latest premium phone from OnePlus with some stand-out features: A sizable 6.7-inch, 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, OxygenOS based on Android 12, super-fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a full day of battery power after a 10-minute charge, the OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System, and a 50MP triple camera system.

But one of the most talked about specs is the option to get 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (an 8GB RAM option is also available) combined with 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage. But what does this mean?

More RAM means the phone can keep up with all of the intense applications you want to run and actions you want to perform; from streaming videos to playing video games, surfing websites, capturing content, and running various other apps.

In particular, LPDDR5 RAM is the fifth generation of what is known as Low Power Double Data Rate technology. This technology allows for greater efficiency, though it can help a phone run faster while also consuming less power. This means you can do more, enjoy a smooth experience, and your battery won’t deplete as quickly.

How many apps can run simultaneously with 16GB RAM in the OnePlus 10T?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As noted, OnePlus initially said that the 16GB RAM version of the OnePlus 10T would allow for running up to 35 different apps at a time. Later, information sourced from the OnePlus India website drops this number to 30, promising “effortless multitasking” when you have as many as 30 apps open at once. Admittedly, that’s still quite a bit.

Considering that the best way to get your phone to run efficiently is to close down apps you aren’t actively using or don’t need running in the background, that's still impressive. I like to go through my open apps weekly to shut down ones I forgot were open. With that said, if you’re a road warrior who needs to have dozens of apps going at a time, this phone can handle it thanks to the ample RAM.

This is a feature that could very well rank the OnePlus 10T among the best Android phones , though initial feedback from Android Central readers suggests that the phone isn’t garnering quite as much excitement as expected.

If you like to run several apps simultaneously, including ones that can eat up a ton of processing power and battery life; like gaming, navigation, streaming, and more, consider upgrading to the 16GB RAM version to enjoy the smoothest, most effortless experience.

OnePlus 10T

It can handle all your apps

Whether you’re gaming, working, navigating, streaming movies, capturing videos, or all of the above, the 16GB RAM version of the OnePlus 10T can handle it all. This phone's got double the RAM of a typical smartphone available now, along with LPDDR5 technology. The phone is currently available for pre-order, and will officially be on sale starting August 25.

