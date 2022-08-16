ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Williams looking to take another step forward in 2022

Linebacker Debo Williams is starting to become more comfortable in South Carolina’s defense in his second year in the program. Williams transferred to South Carolina after starting his collegiate career at the University of Delaware. He did not get to play the 2020 season as it was postponed until the spring.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener

(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
CAMDEN, SC
247Sports

In Photos: Final open practice

South Carolina took to the field on Thursday for its final open session of practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. It is the final time the media will get a live glimpse at the Gamecocks before the team takes the field under second-year head coach Shane Beamer on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Coverage will be provided on both SEC Network + as well as ESPN+.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Satterfield said about the offense on Thursday

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will have multiple weapons on his offense this season that he can use to help the Gamecocks put points up on the board. The Gamecocks completed its first scrimmage last Saturday afternoon and one thing head coach Shane Beamer and Satterfield both said needed to improve was finishing drives in the red zone.
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

FRIDAY FOOTBALL IS BACK @ ZEMP STADIUM!

Camden Football is back @ Zemp Stadium when the Bulldogs hosts the Seahawks of Myrtle Beach tonight, Friday, August 19th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, with Senior Helmet Presentation starting at 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates for $7.00, cash only. Come out and support your...
CAMDEN, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five KickOff for 2022-2023

Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

Asouzu returns to Dreher

Ariel Asouzu will be returning to the Dreher High School family. She is a 2007 graduate of Dreher and served as a school counselor at Dreher. She is returning for the 2022-2023 school year as an assistant principal. Asouzu was previously an assistant administrator at Crayton Middle School. She says...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Board of trustees approves new budget, coach contract extensions this summer

The university's board of trustees approved this year's budget as well as raises and contract extensions for athletic coaches over the summer. The board of trustees, the University of South Carolina's governing body, furthers USC's long-term goals and assures the institution is meeting stakeholders' needs. The board acts in accordance...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RadarOnline

Alabama Suspect Arrested In Connection With Elderly Man Found Beaten To Death In Garage

A suspect in South Carolina is accused of beating an elderly man to death during a break-in, Radar has learned.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, on Aug. 12 and charged him with the murder of 80-year-old David Weldon Nivens Sr., The Times and Democrat reported.Shingle also faces a burglary charge in connection with the case.According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 2 around 1 a.m., Shingle allegedly broke into Niven’s residence in Orangeburg and then severely beat him.Niven’s son found the victim dead in the home’s garage shortly after 8 a.m., the Times and Democrat reported.An autopsy determined Nivens died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.A second person was with the suspect at the time, but the sheriff’s office have not made any further arrests in the case.Shingle is being held without bond in a South Carolina jail.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
