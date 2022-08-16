Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Zoom patches critical vulnerability again after prior fix was bypassed
It's time for Zoom users on Mac to update—again. After Zoom patched a vulnerability in its Mac auto-update utility that could give malicious actors root access earlier this week, the video conferencing software company issued another patch Wednesday, noting that the prior fix could be bypassed. Zoom users on...
Ars Technica
Apple reportedly plans iPhone and Apple Watch event for September 7
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and new iPhones in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that this year's iPhone event will be held on Wednesday, September 7. According to Gurman, the non-pro iPhone 14 lineup will axe the 5.4-inch mini display size that Apple has sold for the...
Ars Technica
Motorola takes on the Pixel 6a with a 144 Hz mid-range phone
Motorola, somehow the #3 smartphone manufacturer in the US after Apple and Samsung, is taking on the Pixel 6a. The company announced the Moto Edge 2022 (not to be confused with the $1,000 Edge+), and at $500, the mid-ranger is going right up against Google's latest phone. The two companies are definitely taking different approaches to the ~$500 price tag.
NFL・
Ars Technica
Review: HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the cream of the ChromeOS crop
Screen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i3-1215U Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Intel Core i5-1245U vPro. RAM 8GB LPDDR4-4266 32GB LPDDR4-4266 8GB LPDDR4-4266. Storage 128GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 256GB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: Amazon Fire HD tablets, Google Pixel 6 phones, and more
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes another round of discounts on Amazon's Fire HD tablets, with both the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 and the 8-inch Fire HD 8 on sale for $100 and $50, respectively. While neither deal marks an all-time low—these two slates were available for $75 and $45 during Amazon's latest Prime Day sale, for instance—they're still a good ways below the usual street prices we've seen.
Ars Technica
Update Chrome now to patch actively exploited zero-day
Google announced an update on Wednesday to the Stable channel of its Chrome browser that includes a fix for an exploit that exists in the wild. CVE-2022-2856 is a fix for "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents," according to Google's advisory. Intents are typically a way to pass data from inside Chrome to another application, such as the share button on Chrome's address bar. As noted by the Dark Reading blog, input validation is a common weakness in code.
Ars Technica
New macOS 12.5.1 and iOS 15.6.1 updates patch “actively exploited” vulnerabilities
Apple has released a trio of operating system updates to patch security vulnerabilities that it says "may have been actively exploited." The macOS 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates are available for download now and should be installed as soon as possible. The three updates all fix the same...
Ars Technica
iOS VPNs have leaked traffic for more than 2 years, researcher claims
A security researcher says that Apple's iOS devices don't fully route all network traffic through VPNs as a user might expect, a potential security issue the device maker has known about for years. Michael Horowitz, a longtime computer security blogger and researcher, puts it plainly—if contentiously—in a continually updated blog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
Ring patched an Android bug that could have exposed video footage
Amazon quietly but quickly patched a vulnerability in its Ring app that could have exposed users' camera recordings and other data, according to security firm Checkmarx. Checkmarx researchers write in a blog post that Ring's Android app, downloaded more than 10 million times, made an activity available to all other applications on Android devices. Ring's com.ring.nh.deeplink.DeepLinkActivity would execute any web content given to it, so long as the address included the text /better-neighborhoods/.
Ars Technica
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work
In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Europe wants a super-heavy lifter, Starship nets launch contract
Welcome to Edition 5.07 of the Rocket Report! We are now just 11 days away from NASA's first attempt to launch its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. I've reported this story for more than 11 years and can hardly believe we've reached this moment. Starting Monday, I'll have a lot of coverage—good and bad—on Ars to put this moment into context. Be sure to check it out.
Ars Technica
Hundreds of cosmetic MultiVersus mods stop working in apparent crackdown
The hit, new free-to-play Warner Bros. arena-fighter MultiVersus has enjoyed a robust modding scene since the game was still in its early access beta. This week, though, that community is on life support as players and developers report the game will no longer run with any modification installed. Users on...
Ars Technica
Netflix’s ad-supported plan likely to have another drawback: No video downloads
The presence of advertisements apparently won't be the only major difference between Netflix's ad-supported and ad-free plans. Text reportedly found in the code of Netflix's iPhone app suggests the ad-supported plan won't let users download movies and shows for offline viewing. The text says, "Downloads available on all plans except...
Ars Technica
US chipmakers hit by sudden downturn after pandemic boom
After dealing with booming demand and global shortages since the start of the pandemic, the semiconductor industry is facing a sudden downturn. But even for an industry accustomed to frequent cyclical slumps, this one has defied easy analysis and left researchers struggling to predict how the setback will play out.
Ars Technica
Linking to news doesn’t make Google liable for defamation, Australia court rules
Google cannot be held liable for defamation simply for providing hyperlinks to other webpages, Australia's highest court ruled today. By itself, providing a URL is not "participation in the communication of defamatory matter which happens to be at that address... In reality, a hyperlink is merely a tool which enables a person to navigate to another webpage," the High Court of Australia ruling said.
Comments / 0