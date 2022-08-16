Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Agrees to play at Triple-A
Lewis, who has not played at Triple-A Tacoma since being optioned Aug. 10, is in the Rainiers' lineup as the designated hitter Friday. This will be the first time he has been placed on the lineup card at Triple-A since his demotion, as Lewis was apparently stunned and upset by the team's decision to bump him off the 26-man roster, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. According to Divish, Lewis has been having his own rehab therapist consult with the Mariners regarding his recovery from season-ending knee surgery in 2021. However, his absence from the Triple-A lineup over the past week has been his decision, not related to injury. The 27-year-old corner outfielder/designated hitter slashed .143/.226/.304 in 18 games in the majors and the Mariners' were reportedly frustrated by Lewis' availability to play the outfield, given his struggles at the plate.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Designated for assignment
Marrero was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marrero was called up Monday but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team claimed Yolmer Sanchez off waivers and added him to the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Marrero will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Phased out of everyday lineup
Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cooper battled some calf tightness last week, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and is ostensibly healthy again. However, he hasn't started in four of the Marlins' subsequent five contests, as the team has seemingly made finding more playing time for Lewin Diaz at first base a greater priority. Meanwhile, Jesus Aguilar has supplanted Cooper as the Marlins' top designated hitter as a result, though both players are on the bench Wednesday while No. 2 catcher Nick Fortes get a turn at DH after his two-homer performance in Tuesday's 4-3 win.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brad Keller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Keller will move to the bullpen, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Keller has served exclusively as a starter in the majors over the last four seasons but has struggled since the All-Star break in 2022. Over his five starts to begin the second half, he's posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He had lined up to start Thursday's road matchup against the Rays, and the Royals haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, Keller will attempt to sort things out as a relief option.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list
Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Massey: Launches first big-league homer
Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Royals couldn't get much going offensively in the contest, but Massey provided a highlight when he swatted a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer. The 24-year-old has shown some pop in the minors this season -- he's hit 16 long balls over 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- and he entered the contest with five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) over his initial 16 major-league base knocks. Massey has already shown signs of being a good big-league hitter, slashing .321/.356/.482 over his first 17 contests.
CBS Sports
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Could require IL stint
Marsh was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left ankle after undergoing an MRI following his departure from Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The Phillies provided the update on the extent of Marsh's injury after he sat out...
Comments / 0