Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
Agilent delivered fiscal Q3 2022 revenue and EPS that both exceeded company projections and Wall Street expectations. Agilent boosted its 2022 full-year outlook. The top-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks are buying Agilent stock. Agilent Technologies (A) stock jumped 6.6% in extended trading on August 16, after the company reported solid...
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
With a considerable year-to-date decline of 72% in SHOP stock, most bad news appears to be out. However, SHOP stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. At the same time, high inflation continues to be a drag on the stock. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) stock has slumped...
Axsome Stock Skyrockets after Major FDA Approval; Should You Buy?
Axsome shares have exploded today after its depression therapy won approval from the FDA. Wall Street is eyeing more gains from the stock. Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) are up substantially in today’s trading session after its depression therapy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the large gains, most analysts still see the stock as a Buy. Axsome is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) Stock a Buy?
Energy services company Energy Transfer could be a good investment option at current levels. This midstream company is poised to gain from industry prospects and its internal efforts to boost growth opportunities. Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to...
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Why Analog Devices Stock Fell, Despite Strong Earnings
Despite the warning over economic uncertainty, TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus shows that Wall Street professionals remain bullish on Analog Devices stock. Analog Devices (ADI) delivered Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results that both increased from the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also issued an upbeat outlook for Q4. Despite its strong earnings, the stock price has fallen, probably because of management’s comments about slowing orders.
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Target Stock Drops 3% after Weak Q2
Target’s second-quarter numbers failed to cheer investors as changing consumer tastes and higher costs continue to pose a challenge for the retailer. Shares of merchandise retailer Target Corp. (TGT) (GB:0ID8) are down 3% halfway into today’s trading session after the company’s second-quarter numbers failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Revenue inched upwards by 3.5% year-over-year to $26.04 billion but fell short of the consensus by $30 million. Target’s EPS of $0.39 missed expectations of $0.79.
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
Lowe’s Reports Q2 Earnings Results; Stock is Up 3%
Despite weaker revenue when compared to last year, management was able to effectively create shareholder value through buybacks and cost reductions. Lowe’s Companies (LOW) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.67, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $4.58 per Lowe’s share. As a result, the stock is up roughly 3% as of this writing. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates eight times.
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
Despite the controversies surrounding its Alzheimer’s drug, corporate insiders are gobbling up SAVA stock. Shares are up 25% on the news. Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are up 25% today after two corporate insiders disclosed purchasing SAVA stock. Investors may be wondering whether to follow the insiders into the trade. Analysts seem to believe so, as they expect high upside potential.
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Here’s Why Target Stock Lost More than 3% This Morning
Target lost more than 3% in trading this morning after an earnings report that featured a narrow win and a big loss. The reasons behind that loss, however, may be smarter than some investors would think. Retail season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and the latest figures...
