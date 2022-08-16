Read full article on original website
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
Rapper Lil Durk, Syracuse native Toosii to perform at St. Joe's Amphitheater this fall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the success of his sold-out tour, multi-platinum and number one Billboard artist Lil Durk is coming to Syracuse this fall for a concert along with Syracuse native and multi-platinum artist Toosii at St. Joe’s Amphitheater. Lil Durk made his first appearance on the Billboard...
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup
Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
Saranac Biergarten Opens THIS Saturday!
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new outdoor experience is having its ‘soft launch’ opening at Saranac Brewery in Utica, this Saturday, August 20th, that you won’t want to miss. “It is a long time coming, let’s say, 134 years coming,” said Fred Matt, President of FX...
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York
Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Who’s next? A look at Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting class
Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting more than doubled over the summer, as many prospects made official visits to campus. However, the Orange’s nine commitments are the fewest among ACC programs. The class ranks No. 74 nationally, last in the ACC, and does not include a prospect with a higher rating than three stars, as of publication.
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
Syracuse survives rain-soaked slugfest in Charlotte with 11-10 Mets win on Thursday night
Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets hit three home runs and held off a late Charlotte comeback as the Mets beat the Knights, 11-10, on Thursday night in a game delayed by rain before the start of the seventh inning for one hour and 34 minutes. The series thus far has been an absolute scoring bonanza, with the two teams combining for 53 runs in the first three games and each of the three games decided by just one run.
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
How NYC’s ‘high priest of vice’ tried to turn Syracuse’s Elmwood Park into a seedy resort
Residents of the Syracuse suburb of Elmwood were wary of their new neighbor in May 1896. After all, the reputation of the infamous William McGlory preceded him. McGlory and his wife, Annie, had just purchased the grounds of what is today Elmwood Park, in the city’s southwest corner. He...
Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
Section III girls soccer media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 44 Section III girls soccer teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice doesn’t begin until Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends...
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
