Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more

(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup

Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cnyhomepage.com

Saranac Biergarten Opens THIS Saturday!

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new outdoor experience is having its ‘soft launch’ opening at Saranac Brewery in Utica, this Saturday, August 20th, that you won’t want to miss. “It is a long time coming, let’s say, 134 years coming,” said Fred Matt, President of FX...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York

Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Who’s next? A look at Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting class

Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting more than doubled over the summer, as many prospects made official visits to campus. However, the Orange’s nine commitments are the fewest among ACC programs. The class ranks No. 74 nationally, last in the ACC, and does not include a prospect with a higher rating than three stars, as of publication.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse survives rain-soaked slugfest in Charlotte with 11-10 Mets win on Thursday night

Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets hit three home runs and held off a late Charlotte comeback as the Mets beat the Knights, 11-10, on Thursday night in a game delayed by rain before the start of the seventh inning for one hour and 34 minutes. The series thus far has been an absolute scoring bonanza, with the two teams combining for 53 runs in the first three games and each of the three games decided by just one run.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park

Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
SYRACUSE, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

