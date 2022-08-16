Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
It's been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The driver and owner...
foxbangor.com
Death & package investigation
PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
wabi.tv
State presents new evidence, rests case in Nightingale double murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Thursday, Maine State Police detectives presented evidence of Nightingale’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
wabi.tv
Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial. Troopers testified seeing a man wearing...
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14
Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates. On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a...
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska
Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine
Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold
Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
King and Queen French Fries Has a Long History in Presque Isle, Maine
Pam Weber is the owner of King Paul and Queen Thelma French Fries at the Northern Maine Fair (and many fairs across the state). It’s been a family owned operation since the beginning. There’s also a family connection with the Pizza House and Aucoin’s Restaurant on Maine Street in Presque Isle.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine
The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Don’t Miss These Featured Events at Loring Open House, Limestone, Maine
B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people. LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is...
Mars Hill Homecoming Days & Several Community Events This Weekend
The Mars Hill Homecoming days will run this weekend through Sunday evening with events, activities, and meals for the entire family. The parade on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is typically a highlight during the homecoming days. Main Street through Mars Hill will be closed to traffic from 2:00 – 3:00 pm so plan accordingly.
Welcome Back; School Starts Today For Students in Mars Hill
Summer is over for students at MSAD #42 in Mars Hill as they go back to school today to begin the 2022-23 academic year. The district will release students for the harvest break on September 15. MSAD #42 serves students from Blaine, Bridgewater, E Plantation, and Mars Hill. It's nice...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0