Presque Isle, ME

Death & package investigation

PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
State presents new evidence, rests case in Nightingale double murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Thursday, Maine State Police detectives presented evidence of Nightingale’s...
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
HOULTON, ME
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
MADAWASKA, ME
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine

Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold

Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine

The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
