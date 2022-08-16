Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Four Day School Week
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
Amarillo Be Ready Back to School Means Dreaded Fundraisers
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
Borger teacher named finalist for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of School Administration (TASA) announced on Friday that six educators, including a Borger teacher, have been named finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year award. TASA released the following list of the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists: Lisa Mackey, Fox Elementary School, Klein ISD […]
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
No Mullets? Obnoxious Panhandle ISD Dress Code Infuriates People.
One of the most exciting things for the kids when they go back to school is showing off their new haircut or fresh clothes. Unfortunately, there's one school district that has taken a lot of the fun out of going back. Parents (and students) are up in arms after Panhandle...
KFDA
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday
Update: According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the “law enforcement situation” in Sunray ended early Thursday afternoon. Officials noted that units had cleared the scene and that there were no active threats to the community. Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: […]
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
agdaily.com
Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion
Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Amarillo plans groundbreaking for Santa Fe Depot Pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be located on the Santa Fe Depot property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure to add the pavilion to the depot during a […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Gladys’ Rib Shack
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo. They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go. This morning on The 806, we caught up with them […]
KFDA
Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo
It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
