Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Four Day School Week

Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday

Update: According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the “law enforcement situation” in Sunray ended early Thursday afternoon. Officials noted that units had cleared the scene and that there were no active threats to the community. Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: […]
SUNRAY, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
AMARILLO, TX
agdaily.com

Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion

Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

