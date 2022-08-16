Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Community chips in to create murals in Carmel
Carmel mosaic artist Nancy Keating is amazed at the interest her community mosaic mural projects attracted. “It was nuts,” Keating said. “We had hundreds and hundreds. We had a family from Warsaw who came for the event after seeing it on Facebook.”. Keating worked on the event with...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers breaks ground on $8.8 million development near Nickel Plate Trail
Construction is set to begin next to the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers on a two-story office building and plaza that will house the new regional headquarters for Madison, Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. The company, city and Fishers-based Rebar Development held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the building...
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
Current Publishing
Needler’s celebrates first year in Carmel
For Julie Needler Anderson, there was much reason to celebrate the one-year anniversary this month of Needler’s Fresh Market’s opening in Carmel’s Brookshire Village Shoppes. “We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten from the community members,” said Anderson, vice president of marketing and the chain’s co-owner with...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie mayor says study recommends east side hotel
Muncie’s mayor says the first draft of a feasibility study supports building a hotel on Muncie’s east side. Mayor Dan Ridenour has been championing several economic development initiatives, including an east side hotel, since taking office in 2020. On Thursday, he told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission that a preliminary study recommends at least one hotel on that side of Muncie.
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
Current Publishing
Marmon Wasp sculpture, Ferraris fuel Artomobilia attractions
The Marmon Wasp will land at the Carmel Artomobilia. Arlon Bayliss’ sculpture of the Marmon Wasp will make its public debut at Artomobilia, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. It will be displayed at Main Street and Range Line Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Current Publishing
City of Westfield proposes $500K annual payments over loan
City leaders in Westfield have proposed that the city be repaid $500,000 annually for a $6 million loan made for Grand Park in 2014. Westfield City Council members, who met for more than three hours during their Aug. 8 meeting, discussed the matter to determine how much should be repaid and whether the annual loan payments should be adjusted depending on the city’s financials regarding Grand Park.
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Farm Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Award
“The Hancock family has contributed to Indiana’s agricultural history for over 150 years, and I hope to see them continue to succeed,” Schaibley said. “This is an incredible accomplishment, and they deserve to be recognized for withstanding the test of time and passing down family traditions.”. The...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Current Publishing
Historic Ambassador House to offer public tours Sept. 18
Members of the public will be able to get a look inside the Historic Ambassador House and Heritage Gardens in Fishers during an event planned for September. The venue, which hosts community events, weddings and other gatherings, will offer public tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, said Robert Bowling, vice president of the Ambassador House board of directors. The house, which was built in 1820, was once owned by Addison Harris, a former Indiana state senator who also served as an ambassador to Austria-Hungary.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Current Publishing
My Inner Baby files suit against city, temporarily close
A Noblesville business that sells adult baby items such as diapers and stuffed animals has filed a lawsuit against the City of Noblesville after a city panel upheld a determination that it was operating as a sex shop. The suit by My Inner Baby was filed Aug. 9 in Hamilton...
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’
INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all the money and the resources that […]
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
Current Publishing
Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats
Candidates have started filing for local school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 8, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office. Joe Forgey, who currently serves on the...
