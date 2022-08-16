Read full article on original website
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
Fleet Foxes and Blood Orange Cover the Strokes’ “Under Control”: Watch
Over the weekend, both Fleet Foxes and Blood Orange covered the same song by the Strokes— “Under Control” from their 2003 album Room on Fire—during separate headlining shows in New York. Blood Orange played it at Baby’s All Right on Friday night (August 12) with help from Eva Tolkin. Fleet Foxes covered the song that following evening (August 13) at Forest Hills Stadium with opener Uwade joining in on vocals. Watch both covers below, as captured by fan Patrick Nevada. Find more footage of Fleet Foxes’ cover on Robin Pecknold’s Instagram page, too.
Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
Michelle Branch and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage
Michelle Branch has said that she has separated from the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, according to TMZ and People. The “Everywhere” singer-songwriter married the rock drummer in April 2019. The couple has two children, one of whom is 6 months old. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Branch and Carney for comment.
Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace Documentary Producer Sues Distributor Neon Over Fraud
Alan Elliott, producer of the 2018 Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, has launched a lawsuit against Neon for acquiring the film’s distribution rights fraudulently, among other claims of mismanagement and suspicious accounting. In the New York Supreme Court suit, viewed by Pitchfork, Elliott’s Amazing Grace Movie, LLC alleges that Neon and its CEO, Tom Quinn, began “with a false and premature press announcement that Neon had already acquired those rights when in fact it had not.”
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
M.I.A. Shares New Song “Popular”: Listen
M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Willie Nelson Announces New Book About Longtime Drummer Paul English
Willie Nelson has announced a new book called Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship, arriving September 20 via Harper Horizon. The book chronicles Nelson’s longtime friendship with Paul English, who played numerous roles as Nelson’s drummer, bodyguard, tour accountant, and “guardian angel,” as the country star has put it. Nelson penned the book with music journalist David Ritz, who collaborated with the singer-songwriter on It’s a Long Story: My Life and Me (2015) and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band (2020).
Ari Lennox Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hoodie”: Watch
Ari Lennox has shared a video for “Hoodie,” a new song produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite. She also announced that her second album is titled Age/Sex/Location and that it’s out September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Check out the “Hoodie” video and the LP artwork below.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Carla dal Forno Announces New Album Come Around, Shares Video: Watch
Carla dal Forno has announced that her third album, Come Around, will be released later this fall. The album is due out November 4 via her own Kallista Records. The Australian vocalist has shared title track from the album ahead of its release, which arrives with a new music video. Edited by Ludovic Sauvage, the visual follows dal Forno as she walks through a blurry, red landscape. Watch below.
Success
Oneida are one of indie rock’s most enviable and enduring institutions. When the ragtag crew assembled a quarter-century ago, they felt like New York pariahs, unwilling to participate in established industry machinations. Instead, they became a cornerstone of a scene they helped create, turning Brooklyn lofts, warehouses, and abandoned industrial complexes into creative playgrounds. They built one studio and, when condo construction took it, built another: their fabled Ocropolis. An expanded record deal that gave them their own imprint meant Oneida could use the space as a communal hub, recording bands whose music they in turn released.
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
No Rules Sandy
In the past, you could turn over a Sylvan Esso song in your mind and uncover something new: a wobble of bass buried in the beat, a cutting line—“Now don’t you look good sucking American dick?”—tucked into the rhythm. Their new project, No Rules Sandy, is more diffuse. They announced the album by playing it in its entirety at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, an apt moment for a duo that’s long sought to fuse electronic pop with its folk roots (singer Amelia Meath is also one third of Mountain Man). On the group’s last album, 2020’s Free Love, the combination occasionally fused into something sublime: “Numb” felt like an inadvertent anthem for pandemic doldrums, with nervously skittering beats and Meath’s repeated entreaties to move the body in any way at all, so long as it “let me feel something.”
“Hoodie”
“Hoodie,” the first single from Ari Lennox’s upcoming album, Age/Sex/Location, moves at a sinuous creep, lithe and low-lit. Built on a drowsy loop from the 1970s disco-funk outfit New York Port Authority, the track is pitched at the precise BPM of dissipating blunt smoke, or slow undressing. As a seducer, Lennox’s touch is playful—she says she wants to twerk on the guy’s hoodie, an image so awkward it’s almost sweet. (Like, where? The actual hood? I mean, sure.) Her writing has always been attuned to small moments—eating whipped cream while watching TV, doing naked cartwheels in your empty new apartment—and “Hoodie” is no exception, an invitation as frank and private as a raised eyebrow across a crowded coffee shop.
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Turnstile Part Ways With Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert, the band announced in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “We are deeply grateful for our time together,” Turnstile wrote. “Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.” Find the band’s full message below.
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
